Image: Micellar and self assembly fibrillar Amyloid proteins for nanotechnology applications

Tapping mode AFM height images showing the morphology of C16-KTTKS at pH values of (a) pH 2, (b) pH 3, (c) pH 4, (d) pH 7. Reprinted with permission from ref. 76. Copyright 2013, Royal Society of Chemistry.

For over a year now, I have been trying to educate people…