Humans Turning Into Cyborgs: Scientific Article On "Detection of Various Microplastics in Patients Undergoing Cardiac Surgery"
This article published in the American Chemical Journal is confirming my live blood analysis findings. These researchers call the hydrogel nanotechnology microplastics. Of course they do not mention if people were injected with the C19 bioweapon, even though polyethylene is found.
Doctors and scientists have been telling us, that the spike protein cause…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.