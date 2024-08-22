Breaking News: Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Young Mi Lee from South Korea and Professor Daniel Broudy from Japan about their recent publication “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study” published in International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) . This is a scientific analysis of 54 COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ vials (45 Pfizer, 7 Moderna, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax) confirming the presence of “3-4 million self-assembling entities per milliliter”. In this interview, Dr Lee shares her experience and results of her research over the last 3 years documenting self-assembly nanotechnology in the vials and their effects on cellular tissue. The study provides further confirmation of our research over the past 3 years. She also shows never before published information about the process of ongoing shedding from vaccinated individuals through semen analysis. You do not want to miss this interview!

Dr Young Mi Lee, MD Practicing Physician, Hanna Women’s Clinic Republic of Korea (South Korea) and has a laboratory specializing in in vitro fertilization.

Daniel Broudy, PhD is Professor of Rhetoric and Applied Linguistics in the Graduate School of Intercultural Communication at Okinawa Christian University. As a former imagery analyst with the U.S. Army, he draws upon his military experience and doctoral training in psycholinguistics to develop courses in communication and the rhetoric of the visual. His research focuses on systems and techniques of mass manipulation in state and corporate public relations.

He regularly publishes in various journals. He is the author of the article:

Cyborgs R Us: The Bio-Nano Panopticon of Injected Bodies?

Professor Broudy did a Documentary Series where he interviewed members of the international interdisciplinary research team. I was a part of this group in 2022 and 2023 with Dr. David Nixon, Dr Young Mi Lee, Dr. Broudy, Dr. David Hughes and others. You can see the discussions here that are just as important and valid 2 years later.