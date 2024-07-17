Image: Micro robots in COVOD19 unvaccinated blood. Arrows point to them. AM Medical

I wanted to explain more about the micro robots and how to see them. In the image above I point arrows to micro robots. Some people incorrectly are claiming that what we see in the blood is contamination on the slide - with pure logic one can see that slide contamination does not move with blood flow, neither are they actively interacting with cells or emitting light. I have previously stated that unless the micro robot is moving, I do not count it. However, I have continued to observe that you can see the micro robots swimming in the blood when the blood is placed on the slide. Here I show that the micro robots move and then stop and remain stationary.

In this following video 2000x magnification, you can see a micro robot swimming around a group of 3 white blood cells and then stop. The way to differentiate micro robots from chylomicrons is that they are larger, and emitting light in different frequencies, as well as that they are able to swim very fast with extreme precision around obstacles like red blood cells. Because they are very rapid and almost seem to become aware when you point the microscope on them - it can be challenging to move the objective fast enough to catch up with them, this is why the image gets a little blurry.

This is the same micro robot that stopped in the video with 4000x magnification under oil objective. Several bots are joined together, but the one seen in the video above is the upper one that is clearly emitting light in blue and violet:

Image: Micro robots Magnification 4000x. AM Medical

In this video below in the right upper corner you can see a micro robot that has stopped moving but is still quivering in place and emitting blue light. Magnification 4000x.

Here you can see a micro robot maneuvering through flowing blood. The blood looks good, many chylomicrons ( fatty molecules) are seen but the micro robot is emitting light and is larger. Magnification 2000x.

Another bright micro robot swimming through flowing blood. Magnification 2000x.

Another bright micro robot that is stationary but still gyrating, appears to be spinning with light emitting. Magnification 4000x.

Another stationary micro robots with blue light emission. Magnification 4000x.

Summary:

Micro robots swim through the blood and can be seen moving initially, but then they become stationary. We should still consider these findings and not dismiss all of them since they stop moving and attach to the slide after a while but are still clearly emitting light. Very high magnification is needed to study these micro robots.

