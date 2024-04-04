Artificial Intelligent Transformation Of Humanity - Nano and Micro Robots In Human Blood

Watch on Clouthub

In this episode, I show detailed videos of micro and nano robots in C19 unvaccinated blood from shedding. I also show how these robots from the nano scale build the hydrogel filaments and constructions. This is part 2 of my construction videos. Please see last weeks episode to learn exactly how the micellar spheres build the filaments we see in everyone’s blood. I wanted to make this available so that the information is concise in one place, and people can share this everywhere. I always say, if people would only see what I see, the conversations about skepticism would be mute. My concern is for the human species that is currently in the process of merging with technology and Artificial Intelligence. It is happening without your consent, but it has been long announced in the military, nano technological and technocratic literature and in the writings of people like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harrari and many others.

I also highly recommend you look at this confirmation on spider silk. I believe if we are to survive as a species, we must work together to find solutions. I have long discussed that this is extremely advanced technology. Humanity is at a point of no return RIGHT NOW. WE MUST WAKE UP AND FACE THIS NOW OR THE FUTURE OF OUR SPECIES IS IN PERIL.