"Hydrogel Platform Enables Versatile Data Encryption And Decryption" - The Next Programmable Human Machine Interface Is "Smarter" Than You Think
a) Schematic illustration of chemical ink-induced phase separation in composite VAPN hydrogel. b) Schematic summarizing the diverse array of applications of paper-like VAPN hydrogel for information storage, coding, encryption, and decryption (information self-erasing written by small-molecule ink, permanent information recording using polymer ink, infor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.