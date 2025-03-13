Influenza Vaccine 2024-2025 Darkfield Microscopy - Self Assembled Microelectronics With Integrated Circuits
Image: Influenza “vaccine”. AM Medical
Here I show a Darkfield Microscopic Analysis of the current Influenza vaccine. The initial microscopy looked rather uneventful, some microbots that were assembling larger structures:
Video: Influenza “vaccine” solution. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical.
Within about 40 minutes this elaborate mesh network self assembled:
Video: Influenza “vaccine” Micellar mesh network. Magnification 400x. AM Medical
Many micellar construction zones with material that was self assembling became visible after about 45 minutes on the slide.
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Micellar mesh network. Magnification 400x. AM Medical
This mesh network became denser over time and the spheres self assembled materials within them developing Mesogen like structures.
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Micellar mesh network. Magnification 400x. AM Medical
The next day all of the spheres had assembled this technology - all spheres had disappreared.
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Microtechnology. Magnification 200x left, 400x right. AM Medical
Video: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 100x. AM Medical
This is what it looks like with the light turned down:
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 200x. AM Medical
You can see here microchips in comparison and their layout of the integrated circuitry board. It is the same as what I am showing here.
First System-on-Chip developed in a pioneering project between Tampere University and companies
The first System-on-Chip (SoC) developed by the Finnish SoC Hub consortium has now been taped out. Next the project partners will focus on improving the design, automation and performance of the System-on-Chip. The first of the three chips to be developed by the consortium will be ready for deployment in early 2022.
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 400x. AM Medical
Here you can see nanocale integrated circuitry design:
Nanoscale Communication Integrated Circuits (NCIC) Labs
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 200x. AM Medical
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 100x. AM Medical
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 200x. AM Medical
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 100x left and 400x right. AM Medical
Nano flower antennas were also seen.
Design of flower-shaped dipole nano-antenna for energy harvesting
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 400x. AM Medical
Image: Influenza “vaccine” Self assembled microchip network. Magnification 100x left and 400x right. AM Medical
Tampere university also developed polymer based robots artificially carrying GPS and biosensors. This fan like structure can be used for such biometric surveillance and has been seen in DARPA hydrogels.
I have shown elaborate flower nanoantennas that self assembled in this Pfizer injection:
You can find more information in my Transhuman books as well as information about treatment protocols with case studies.
