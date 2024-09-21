RED ALERT: IT'S IN OUR BLOOD! -- Dr. Ana Mihalcea

I was back to speak to Sean about recent research findings confirming self assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 vials - explaining the shedding of this evil technology - and discuss easy solutions for all.

There are many who claim solutions for detoxification of what they think is in these COVID19 bioweapons, reaching from mRNA that many researchers did not find, to invented parasites, supposed snake venoms that would need to be manufactured by mRNA that we did not find, to spike proteins created by mRNA that was not found and more. The researchers who actually investigated these COVID19 bioweapons did not find what the main stream narrative portrays, most importantly WHERE IS THE MRNA?

The spike protein narrative also ignored the fact that Quantum Dot technology can give the same immune response as a spike protein or a supposed COVID19 virus - something nobody isolated anywhere in the world either - and you can look this up on the NIH Directors website - written by the director himself. Makes you wonder…

Speeding COVID-19 Drug Discovery with Quantum Dots

From Steve Kirsch, to Dr. Daniel Nagase, to Dr. Geanina Hagima to Dr. Marcela Sangorrin and Biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi from the National Scientific and Technical Research Council - National University of Comahue - none of them found vital elements of mRNA like phosphorus and nitrogen. But most of them found self assembly nanotechnology building blocks. Other teams like the German working group, Dr. Nixon and Shimon Yanowitz, Dr Pablo Campra, La Quinta Columna, Dr. Young Mi Lee and others also confirmed that. The ones who try to still discredit what cannot be any longer denied - that this self assembly nanotechnology exists - have never bothered to look at the vials, nor the blood. How can they be experts in denying something they have refused to investigate?

The other strategy is to willfully ignore the mounting evidence - but that actually discredits them - not us. The silence is becoming embarrassing to all who look the other way.

And of course, I do not include in that the willful show business of claiming cholesterol and sugar crystals are developing while ignoring self assembly happening in real time. Hopefully by now everyone knows that was disinformation of the most adversely impactful kind. Makes you wonder who paid for that performance, that misled millions of people to not investigate the real causes of COVID bioweapon related illness - likely leading to subsequent deaths - and prevented finding real solutions.

I show you what I see in the COVID19 vials, in the live blood of unvaccinated people who were shedded upon, in embalmed blood of deceased vaccinated people - its all consistent: self assembly nanotechnology. I also show how to deactivate what I see according to the Moderna patent.

Across the board, I call it self assembly nanotechnology - containing metals, polymers, nano and microrobots.

Dr Ian Akyldiz seems to have been the scientists most correct in the assessment of these weapons when he said :

"COVID MRNAS ARE NOTHING MORE THAN SMALL SCALE BIO-NANO MACHINES" - Lecture by Professor Ian Akyildiz From Georgia Institute Of Technology

I am exceedingly happy that Pfizer whistle blower Melissa McAtee showed internal Pfizer documents that authorize the use of nanotechnology in the Pfizer COVID19 injections. If you have not see her statement, please watch this recent interview with attorney Todd Callender, Esq where she shows these documents.

Truth Be Told With Todd Callender, Esq: Destroy the Nanotech Within The Body

Whatever you believe, I am certain looking at what can be seen with a Darkfield Microscope - that explains this nanotechnological weapon of mass destruction - will be eye opening. You can see for yourself and make up your own mind. The correlation between what self assembles from the COVID19 vial contents and what is seen in human blood is undeniable.

I challenge any naysayer to do their own LEGITIMATE investigations, if they dare to know the truth. At the same time, anyone who has not looked at the vials, really does not have a seat at the table of discussion. Get a microscope and take a look, then you can have an opinion.

And whatever you believe - detoxifying metals that are known to be sprayed on humans via geoengineering with Calcium EDTA and taking Vitamin C and multi minerals is an inexpensive good idea for your health prevention in these treacherous times - just in case I am right, which of course I am if you have read the 780 articles I wrote on this substack. Yes, you can throw Nicotine in there too, just don’t do it by itself - I show you in the video why you need more than that.

Knowing about the disinformation of the last 3 years and now facing an upcoming monkeypox bioweapon “vaccine” - hopefully people will be able to extrapolate and make wise choices. I have investigated many childhood “vaccines” and they all contain similar technology, as do injectable medications. However the COVID shot is by far the worst.

With everything we know so far, saying NO to any further depopulation vaccine is the best decision anyone can make. Becoming an “antivaxxer” means you are smart enough to say NO to being poisoned.

Good for you!