Image: Tobacco Solution and Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection

This is a follow up post to my original experiments with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection and tobacco solution. I had left the slides and re-looked at them 6 days after the original experiment.

I had also done previous experiments with toboacco solution and had discussed that those using Nicotine as a singular prevention have significantly contaminated blood.

I also did experiments with Pfizers Enbrel which contains known microelectronics.

Here are the results of the Darkfield Microscopy after 6 days of the slide kept at room temperature. On day 6 no nano or microrobot activity was seen. Filaments had self assembled, just like I have seen with the Pfizer Enbrel experiments and consistent with my clincal observation that individuals using Nicotine as primary prevention have contaminated blood. Numerous Microchips were still present.

Image: polymer filament in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Left magnification 200x, Right 400x.

Summary:

My results are consistent, given that polymer filaments were self assembled in the Ebrel toboacco solution as well. I found plenty of intact microchips as well as self assembled mesogen DNA biosensors.

I will report on Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Calcium Disodium EDTA with Vitamin C next, where results remain outstanding, with no filament and microchip development on day 6. Given the important nature of the experiments, I will post all of my video footage in subsequent substacks.