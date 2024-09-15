Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection plus Tobacco Solution Day 6 - Darkfield Microscopy Shows Microchips and Self Assembly Nanotechnology Filaments
Image: Tobacco Solution and Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection
This is a follow up post to my original experiments with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection and tobacco solution. I had left the slides and re-looked at them 6 days after the original experiment.
Breaking News: Calcium Disodium EDTA +Vitamin C Deactivates Nano/Microrobots And Dissolves All Microchips In Pfizer COVID19 "Vaccine"- Darkfield Microscopy
I had also done previous experiments with toboacco solution and had discussed that those using Nicotine as a singular prevention have significantly contaminated blood.
New Findings By La Quinta Columna - Microchips Disassemble With Tobacco Solution Plus Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Of Individuals Using Nicotine Alone - Other Detox Molecules Are Recommended
I also did experiments with Pfizers Enbrel which contains known microelectronics.
Tobacco Solution/ Nicotine Enhances Nano and Microrobot Activity When Mixed With Microelectronics In Pfizer's Enbrel But Interferes With Integrity Of Nano Antennas In Microchip Development
Tobacco/ Nicotine Solution Day2 Shows Significant Inhibition Of Nano Antenna And Microchip Growth Of Pfizer's Enbrel
Here are the results of the Darkfield Microscopy after 6 days of the slide kept at room temperature. On day 6 no nano or microrobot activity was seen. Filaments had self assembled, just like I have seen with the Pfizer Enbrel experiments and consistent with my clincal observation that individuals using Nicotine as primary prevention have contaminated blood. Numerous Microchips were still present.
Image: polymer filament in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Left magnification 200x, Right 400x.
Image: polymer filament ssurrounded by microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 2000x
Other filaments and nanoantennas with mesogens developed.
Image: polymer filament in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Left magnification 200x, Right shows nanoantennal with mesogen construction site Magnification 400x.
Image: Microbot containing mesogen microchip in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Left magnification 400x, Right upper and right lower shows microchips Magnification 400x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 400x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 400x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 2000x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 2000x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 2000x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. left Magnification 400x shows microbot mesogen plus microchips. Right numerous microchips. Magnification 200x
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. left Magnification 400x shows microbot mesogen plus microchips. Right numerous microchips. Magnification 200x
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. left Magnification 400x shows microbot mesogen plus microchips. Right numerous microchips. Magnification 200x
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Left Magnification 400x. Right Magnification 400x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. Magnification 2000x.
Image: Numerous microchips in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Tobacco solution. Day 6. left Magnification 2000x. Right Magnification 400x.
Summary:
My results are consistent, given that polymer filaments were self assembled in the Ebrel toboacco solution as well. I found plenty of intact microchips as well as self assembled mesogen DNA biosensors.
I will report on Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection plus Calcium Disodium EDTA with Vitamin C next, where results remain outstanding, with no filament and microchip development on day 6. Given the important nature of the experiments, I will post all of my video footage in subsequent substacks.
What is it that people don't understand here? The videos and methodology are impeccable in demonstrating the fallacy of this Nicotine Obsession, to use a polite word. Such ridiculous blabbing about is a total waste of time and energy when we are facing the worst assaults on Life. People have to clean their blood and Nicotine ISN'T part of the solution, period.
Dr. Mihalcea recommends to take 500 mg. of Calcium Disodium and 10000mg. of vitamin C to clear out the contaminated blood caused by the Pfizer poisons . I want to do as she recommends ,but do I have to take that every day ? For how long do I have to take the med. ? For one day or day after day for the rest of my life ? If I have to I can do that ,but I'm not sure .Could someone enlighten me in that matter ,please ??