I spoke with Maria Crisler today, a Senior Research Scientists who has done some amazing studies with special microscopy confirming all of my findings. She told me of the research of Dr David Speicher who has investigated the DNA fragments in the Covid shots and sent me these two slides. Dr Speicher writes the Courageous Truth Substack. Dr. David Speicher has a PhD in the fields of Clinical Microbiology and Virology. He has >20 years of expertise in the diagnostics of infectious diseases, has authored >30 peer-reviewed publications, and secured >$1M in scientific funding.

I did not know that confirmation of my research on spider silk has been found by Dr Speicher. As you know, Clifford Carnicom and I have found chemical signatures of polyamide proteins in both the blood of C19 vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals as well as the analysis of the rubbery clots given to me by Richard Hirschman, clots from a living C19 vaccine injured individual and a C19 unvaccinated individual.

All of those have polyamide signatures. Polyamides can be silk, wool or nylon. I was discussing spider silk independently, without ever hearing of Dr Speichers work after I was sent spider silk material sprayed via geoengineering and then researched the military use of spider silk and its applications in nano and bio sensors.

Dr Speicher found that spidroins were encoded in the open reading frame of the spike gene.

This explains why Clifford Carnicom and I were unable to dissolve the clots with the most caustic agents.

You can find our analysis of the rubbery clots here:

Blood Clot Analysis From Living & Deceased Individuals Shows Consistent Findings: A Rubber Like Polymerized Protein - Microscopy Shows Filaments. Part 1 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom

Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals Near Infrared Spectroscopy Shows Multiple Hydrogel Polymer Components - Part 2 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom

Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals - Preliminary Chemical Solubility Testing - Part 3 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom

Here is my research on the spider silk:

Summary:

This is huge confirmation of my research on the polyamide polymer presence in the residual DNA fragments which has been identified as dragon spider silk genes. This is devastating for humanity, as this material is stronger than steel.

'Dragon Silk' Armor Could Protect US Troops

Despite its mythical name, Dragon Silk is actually the work of genetic engineers. It's widely known, at least in the materials industry, that spider silk has exceptional strength, resilience and flexibility, Rice told Live Science. "Spider silk is five to 10 times stronger than conventional silkworm silk," Rice said. "It's also, in some cases, as much as twice as elastic. It's even tougher than Kevlar."

By all means, those scientists who continue to dismiss my information, will you look at what Dr Speicher has found with genetic sequencing?

I tell you instead of disbelief and skepticism, every able scientist on this planet should be researching this, because you cannot break spider silk down once it has been formed in the body. We can mitigate as best as we can and detoxify the metals that are the polymer self assembly initiators and are part of the building blocks of the technology, but to break this down in the body - I am not aware of anything that can do this. Since the growth could be externally exacerbated with EMF frequencies, this is a mighty weapon and of course as I wrote in the article above - is part of the brain computer interface for ultimate control of humanity.

I wanted you to know this.

My interview with Maria Crisler that will air next Thursday will blow your mind - and you will see further completely independent confirmation of my research.

