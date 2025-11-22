Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nina's avatar
Nina
3d

Why can’t the victim sue the surgeon for implanting foreign objects into him without his consent? And why can’t things that have been surgically implanted be surgically removed?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 replies
Red Hawk's avatar
Red Hawk
3d

Thank you Dr Anna for all the work you have been doing & the help you have given toward humanity. ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
170 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture