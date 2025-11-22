Image Courtesy: Richard Lighthouse, Targeted Justice

In this post, I am sharing medical documentation about one of my COVID19 unvaccinated patients - a Targeted Individual who has been tortured by the covert US government and military civilian Targeting programs since 2002. ( Names and identifying information omitted for patient privacy reasons).

The patient is a 52 year old law abiding civilian who was in a car crash in 2002 requiring surgery for broken bones. During the surgery, he was implanted with multiple microchips - this is when his journey of living hell on earth started. The patient is an exceptionally kind man, who touched my heart with his sincerity and devotion to God, to whom he asks for strength and intervention in his suffering. Despite his own incomprehensible torment daily, he helps others where he can, including other Targeted Individuals and children who are being tortured by microwave weapons.

When he presented to me in my clinic, he showed me images of microwave burn marks on his face and body, that he has had to endure. He is being tortured with them on a daily basis, feeling often like he is being electrocuted from the inside.

He has derogatory Voice to Skull Torture constantly. His strength and endurance seems superhuman to me. He has found through prayer ways of ignoring this constant torture in his head - but it is a continuous battle of will.

My patient had multiple imaging studies showing implanted microchips. These locations corresponded with the severe torture sites. Below you can see a microchip circled:

There is another one at the base of the sacrum:

Here is one in the brain:

High Definition Brain PET Scan shows the microchip at the same location:

Another chip is present at right iliac crest

The patient had a H-SCADA full body scan done - which located frequency emission from the microchip implants that were also found on the radiology scans. The report explains that the frequency emissions indicate the presence of a sensor/ electronic device, several have semiconductor capacity.

The live blood analysis performed by me on his first day at my clinic showed self assembling nanotechnology with mesogen microchip assembly in the blood:

Image: self assembly nanotechnology microchips and oxidative stress of blood indicating energy harvesting. Magnification 100x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

Image: self assembly microchips with construction zone visible. Magnification 400x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

Image: self assembly nanotechnology mesogen microchip Magnification 400x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

Image: self assembly nanotechnology filament, microchips and extensive rouleaux formation of blood. Magnification 100x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

Significant rouleaux formation seen surrounding the technology:

Image: self assembly nanotechnology filament and extensive rouleaux formation of blood. Magnification 100x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

The patient underwent 4 days of intensive IV Therapy, including IV EDTA Chelation with Vitamin C, Glutathione, Plaquex, Methylene Blue, DMSO, and several other compounds.

He used the Tezla Plasma machine daily, and I had instructed him to hold the lightbulbs directly over his known microchips. After the first session he not only felt better but he immediately noticed that the microchips were vibrating significantly as if moving.

Over the 4 days of treatment, the patients had a significant lessening in the volume and severity of his Voice to Skull torture. This is consistent with other Targeted Individuals patients who have come to my clinic for treatment. The symptoms do not go away completely, but many experience improvement.

He also reports a significant decrease in severity of the microwave torture and attacks with much less pain and much reduced intensity, severity and frequency.

His live blood analysis after 4 days of treatment was significantly improved. You cannot get the blood perfect and somewhere on the slide abnormalities can always be seen. I now look for general quantification of amounts of polymer microchips and filaments, general amounts of microrobots and cell quality as an indicator of improvement, of course in conjunction with other objective findings, like improvement of laboratory inflammation markers, renal function, increase of voltage through autonomic testing and functional brain EEG as well as of course clinical symptom improvement.

Darkfield Live blood analysis day 4 of treatment shows improvement in blood and significantly reduced construction sites/ microtechnology. Magnification 200x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

I always look for the strength of the cell membrane and the shimmering gold within the cell indicating a restoration of the electromagnetic capacity of the cell, and dissolution of rouleaux. No polymer filaments or microchips were seen.

Darkfield Live blood analysis day 4 of treatment shows improvement in blood. Magnification 2000x. ©Dr Ana Mihalcea

Mariano from the Tzla Club sent me this microscopic image of a microchip that came out of the skin after using the Tzla machine.

Image: Microchip from a COVID19 unvaccinated individual that came out with the Plasma healing machine. Image taken with smartphone cam macro mode attached to the microscope. Magnification is 120x

When we run the machines in my office, none of the computers or technologies in the next rooms work because the healing field is quite significant. We are conducting further research regarding the methodology/ safety of combination approaches of using the machine for deactivation of self assembly nanotechnology and multiple medical combination therapies. Any symptomatic improvement for this horrific torture, is a welcomed reprieve.

If you think for a moment this cannot be - that criminal doctors around the country are working for military intelligence agencies to microchip human beings - think again for there is proof. Our military and intelligence communities have rogue elements that are Technocratic SATANISTS - hellbent on destroying humanity. While they think of humanity as soulless hackable animals, but sadly, they themselves are lower than any animal would ever get. COWARDS who torture innocent civilians and children into suicide, there is no living creature that has fallen lower than them. Hiding in the shadows like perverse demons greedy for power, money and control, they show us what we never want to be, amoral, compassion-less psychopaths. They may be able to hide in the criminal shadows of secret classified government programs and a corrupt justice system - but they cannot hide from Karma.

My own view in learning about this horrific injustice that often brings tears to my eyes when I am looking at the individual in front of me - is the realization of how toxic greed, the lust for power, the arrogant idea that any one human is more special then the other, the concept of being “chosen” and entitled to wage war upon others, the complete lack of integrity and honor into absolute corruption, addiction to destruction and defilement of life - these are such detrimental attitudes, that we must do what we can to heal ourselves and purge from ourselves any seeds of such emotional states.

If people can be seduced by money and power to do this to other fellow human beings, to forsake everything that is the GREAT GOOD - it is indeed symptomatic of a society that has collapsed in consciousness. Only as individuals can we walk the hard road of self forgiveness into wisdom, of change into maturity, of egocentric self service to compassionate appreciation for the sanctity of all life.

I tell you, no animal on this good earth is as debased as the Technocratic Satanists of our military industrial intelligence Big Pharma complex. Nature does not stoop that low, and no Artificial Super Intelligence enhancement changes that fact.

These crimes against humanity do not indicate an advanced civilization, I don’t care if you can send rockets to Mars.

We all are divine spiritual beings, worthy of love, appreciation and care.

