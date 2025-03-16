U.S. Transhumanist Party

Here I am posting information about the Transhumanist Party for people to understand their beliefs and political views. These people have infiltrated science, medicine, the military and are the new Silicon Valley Religious Leaders of Transhumansim. I show here that they also have prominent ties to the Illuminati Club of Rome and are the promoters of the New World Order. Members and Advisors are prominent scientists, economists, and influential technology sector leaders. Note their bill of rights extends to augmented animals and plants as well as digital intelligences. Your household robot, synthetically augmented pet and computerized plant will have the same rights as the augmented human.

As used in this TRANSHUMANIST BILL OF RIGHTS, the term “sentient entities” encompasses:

(i) Human beings, including genetically modified humans;

(ii) Cyborgs;

(iii) Digital intelligences;

(iv) Intellectually enhanced, previously non-sapient animals;

(v) Any species of plant or animal which has been enhanced to possess the capacity for intelligent thought; and

(vi) Other advanced sapient life forms.

Here is a list of their advisors:

Note that Aubrey de Grey, PhD is also part of A4M a popular Medical Anti Aging Association training clinicians in functional medicine. He also was a contributor to the book After Shock by Alvin Toffler, prominent technocratic transhumanist.

Aubrey de Grey, PhD A4M. He is also Scientific Advisor of Life extension, a popular Vitamin Company.

José Luis Cordeiro, Technology Advisor, is the Author of “the Death of Death” and prominent technocratic transhumanist. José Cordeiro, MBA, PhD, is an international fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science, vicechair of HumanityPlus, director of The Millennium Project, director or Liberty International, founding faculty at Singularity University in NASA Research Park, Silicon Valley, and former director of the Club of Rome

The Club of Rome is the chief "think tank" for the New World Order that was unknown in America until exposed by Dr. Coleman in 1969 for the very first time and published under the same title in 1970. Set up on the orders of the Committee of 300, its existence was denied until the silver anniversary celebrations of its founding held in Rome 25 years later. The COR plays a vital role in all U.S. overnment planning, internal and external. It has nothing to do with Rome, Italy or the Catholic Church.

John Coleman The Club of Rome

Cordeiro is also vice chair of Humanity Plus - who’s CEO is Transgender Martine Aliana Rothblatt , founder of Sirius XM satellite radio - the most visible and famous proponent of mind uploading. In 2010, she created a clone of her wife, Bina, using a sophisticated type of computer system molded on the human brain itself called a neural network.

He also is founding faculty of the Singularity University - the other co founder is Google Engineer Ray Kurzweil.

I have written extensively about Kurzweils books and vision:

Kurzweil, longtime scientific advisor to the US Military, said:

With the advent of full-scale nanotechnology in the 2020’s we will have the potential to replace biology’s genetic-information repository in the cell nucleus with a nano-engineered system that would maintain the genetic code and simulate the action of RNA, the ribosome, and other elements of the computer in biology’s assembler. A nano-computer would would maintain the genetic code and implement the gene-expression algorithms. A nanobot would the construct the amino acid sequences for the expressed genes.

He also famously discussed diamondoids that will overtake the human body, and in fact replace it atom by atom.

Biological systems are limited to building systems from proteins, which has profound limitation in strength and speed…Nanobots build from diamondoid ( aka Graphene) gears and rotors can also be thousands of times faster and stronger than biological cells.

Dr. Staninger showed such Diamonoids to be the building block of microchip implants in targeted individuals:

In this technocratic network of course Kurzweil closely worked with Robert Freitas Jr, prominent nanotechnologist. He discussed that the only way to get all nanobots out of the body is to do whole body transfusion. He is into Cryonics and reanimating frozen dead Transhumanists via nanotechnology. I wrote about him here:

You can see just from some of the technocrats background and interconnected web that these are the people of the One World Order Artificial Intelligence Religion.

To get back to the Transhumanist party:

All scientific aspects that I have been discussing here for years are pushed by the Transhumanists:

Here are their symbols, if you know a bit about occult knowledge you can see some interesting similarities to egyptian freemasonic illuminati symbology.

Note the Greater Humanity Transhumanist symbol is the Nazi occult Algiz Rune. Of Course the triads are Masonic Illuminati Symbols.

See the Algiz rune circled in red. Other symbols also bear resemblance, you can see the horns of Lucifer in one of the Transhumanist logos as well - can you see it?

Here is their constitution:

Constitution of the United States Transhumanist Party

Article I. Immutable Principles of the United States Transhumanist Party

The United States Transhumanist Party is defined at its core by the following principles. While the remainder of the Party’s platform, bylaws, and operations may in the future be subject to alterations by decisions of the membership, the statements below are considered immutable and may not be altered.

Section I. Core Ideals:

Ideal 1. The United States Transhumanist Party supports significant life extension achieved through the progress of science and technology.

Ideal 2. The United States Transhumanist Party supports a cultural, societal, and political atmosphere informed and animated by reason, science, and secular values.

Ideal 3. The United States Transhumanist Party supports efforts to use science, technology, and rational discourse to reduce and eliminate various existential risks to the human species.

Section II. Statements of Historical Fact:

Historical Fact 1. Zoltan Istvan was the founder of the United States Transhumanist Party on October 7, 2014. Zoltan Istvan was also the first Presidential candidate for the Transhumanist Party during the 2016 United States Presidential Election.

Historical Fact 2. The person who has held the role of the first Chairman in the history of the Transhumanist Party is Zoltan Istvan.

Historical Fact 3. The person who has held the role of the second Chairman in the history of the Transhumanist Party is Gennady Stolyarov II.

Historical Fact 4. During the time period between December 30, 2018, and January 26, 2019, the Transhumanist Party merged with the Transhuman Party, a 25-member experimental splinter party founded in October 2017, which had become defunct due to lack of activity. After the merger, the combined organization adopted the name United States Transhumanist Party / Transhuman Party.

Historical Fact 5. The United States Longevity Party was founded on January 1, 2012, by Hank Pellissier. The person who has held the role of the first Chairman in the history of the Longevity Party is Hank Pellissier.

Historical Fact 6. The person who has held the role of the second Chairman in the history of the Longevity Party is Brandon King.

Historical Fact 7. The person who has held the role of the third Chairman in the history of the Longevity Party is Johannon Ben Zion.

Historical Fact 8. On February 1, 2020, the United States Transhumanist Party / Transhuman Party and the United States Longevity Party officially merged pursuant to affirmative votes of the members of both organizations, resulting in the adoption of this Constitution and the name United States Transhumanist Party for the combined organization. Gennady Stolyarov II became the Chairman of the combined organization, and Johannon Ben Zion became the Vice-Chairman of the combined organization.

Historical Fact 9. [Added on January 1, 2021, pursuant to a vote of the members on December 23-30, 2020] Johannon Ben Zion ceased to be affiliated with the United States Transhumanist Party as of June 8, 2020. After that date, Arin Vahanian became the Vice-Chairman of the United States Transhumanist Party.

Transhumanist Bill of Rights – Version 3.0

Preamble

Whereas science and technology are now radically changing human beings and may also create future forms of advanced sapient and sentient life, transhumanists establish this TRANSHUMANIST BILL OF RIGHTS to help guide and enact sensible policies in the pursuit of life, liberty, security of person, and happiness.

As used in this TRANSHUMANIST BILL OF RIGHTS, the term “sentient entities” encompasses:

(i) Human beings, including genetically modified humans;

(ii) Cyborgs;

(iii) Digital intelligences;

(iv) Intellectually enhanced, previously non-sapient animals;

(v) Any species of plant or animal which has been enhanced to possess the capacity for intelligent thought; and

(vi) Other advanced sapient life forms.

Sentient entities are defined by information-processing capacity such that this term should not apply to non-self-aware lifeforms, like plants and slime molds. Biological processing substrates are referred to as using an “analogue intelligence”, whereas purely electronic processing substrates are referred to as “digital intelligence”, and processing substrates that utilize quantum effects would be considered “quantum intelligence”.

Sentience is ranked as Level 5 information integration according to the following criteria:

Level 0 – No information integration: Inanimate objects; objects that do not modify themselves in response to interaction – e.g., rocks, mountains.

Level 1 – Non-zero information integration: Sensors – anything that is able to sense its environment – e.g., photo-diode sense organs, eyes, skin.

Level 2 – Information manipulation: Systems that include feedback that is non-adaptive or minimally adaptive – e.g., plants, basic algorithms, the system that interprets the output from a photo-diode to determine its on/off state (a photo diode itself cannot detect its own state). Level 2 capabilities include the following:

Expression of emotion; Expression of sensory pleasure; Taste aversion.

Level 3 – Information integration – Awareness: Systems that include adaptive feedback, can dynamically generate classification – e.g., deep-learning AI, chickens, animals that are able to react to their environment, have a model of their perception but not the world. This level describes animals acting on instinct and unable to classify other animals into more types than “predator”, “prey”, or “possible mate”. Level 3 capabilities include the following:

Navigational detouring (which requires an being to pursue a series of non-rewarding intermediate goals in order to obtain an ultimate reward); Examples: documentation of detouring in jumping spiders (Jackson and Wilcox 1998), motivational trade-off behavior in hermit crabs (Elwood and Appel 2009); Emotional fever (an increase in body temperature in response to a supposedly stressful situation — gentle handling, as operationalized in Cabanac’s experiments).

Level 4 – Awareness + World model: Systems that have a modeling system complex enough to create a world model: a sense of other, without a sense of self – e.g., dogs. Level 4 capabilities include static behaviors and rudimentary learned behavior.

Level 5 – Awareness + World model + Primarily subconscious self model = Sapient or Lucid: Lucidity means to be meta-aware – that is, to be aware of one’s own awareness, aware of abstractions, aware of one’s self, and therefore able to actively analyze each of these phenomena. If a given animal is meta-aware to any extent, it can therefore make lucid decisions. Level 5 capabilities include the following:

The “sense of self”; Complex learned behavior; Ability to predict the future emotional states of the self (to some degree); The ability to make motivational tradeoffs.

Level 6 – Awareness + World model + Dynamic self model + Effective control of subconscious: The dynamic sense of self can expand from “the small self” (directed consciousness) to the big self (“social group dynamics”). The “self” can include features that cross barriers between biological and non-biological – e.g., features resulting from cybernetic additions, like smartphones.

Level 7 – Global awareness – Hybrid biological-digital awareness = Singleton: Complex algorithms and/or networks of algorithms that have capacity for multiple parallel simulations of multiple world models, enabling cross-domain analysis and novel temporary model generation. This level includes an ability to contain a vastly larger amount of biases, many paradoxically held. Perspectives are maintained in separate modules, which are able to dynamically switch between identifying with the local module of awareness/perspective or the global awareness/perspective. Level 7 capabilities involve the same type of dynamic that exists between the subconscious and directed consciousness, but massively parallelized, beyond biological capacities. _____________________________________________________________________ People just have to read their writings and literature and follow their immense network to key players of the One World Order. It’s the Technocrats in Silicon Valley - currently prominently featured by the new administration - and their cohorts that have all the ties to the Illuminati network. Once you are part of the Club of Rome you always are and from there you can follow the connections to the Trilateral Commission, Bilderbergs and the likes.

