Dr Lundstrom had another analysis done on Septocaine by the University of Colorado Boulder. As I and others have reported, self assembly nanotechnology has been found in dental anesthetics worldwide.

Darkfield Microscopy Of Dental Anesthetics

I have also shown clinically the dangers of dental anesthetics causing rubbery clots:

Non Stop Spherical Rubbery Self Replicating Blood Clots After Dental Anestetics - Assembly Stopped With EDTA IV+ Vitamin C - A Case Report

Additionally I have tested its effects on human blood:

Septocaine Dental Anesthetic Mixed With Live Blood: Swarming Micro Robots Kill Blood Cells In 20 Minutes

I have been warning people for many months against using Zeolite as it enhances the nanotechnology.

Zeolite Use In Nanotechnology Biosensor Applications, Enhancement Of Graphene Quantum Dots Capacity And Increase In Polymer Hydrogel Growth

Zeolite is a Sodium, Aluminum, Silicon complex. These building blocks were found in all COVID19 bioweapons:

Silicone, Aluminum, Titanium, Hydrogels, Morgellons and C19 Bioweapon Contents - Building Blocks For A New Life Form?

BREAKING NEWS: New Analysis Of C19 Bioweapons: No MRNA, But Toxic Metals and Silicone. Dental Anesthetics & Pneumovax Also Contain Silicone & Metals Used For Nanotech-Interview With Dr. Geanina Hagima

Dr Hortencia Bremer had a microchip analyzed that developed from the Pfizer bioweapon and Aluminum, Silicon and Sodium was identified - all building blocks of Zeolite:

Now the University of Colorado identified Albeit within the dental anesthetic - here is the result NaAlSi ₃O₈ = Albite = Zeolite.

Here is more information

Albite, common feldspar mineral, a sodium aluminosilicate (NaAlSi 3 O 8) that occurs most widely in pegmatites and felsic igneous rocks such as granites.

You can see that Zeolite ( Albite) plus Graphene is used as nanomaterials - to enhance Kevlar strength. Kevlar is a polyamide, the principal hydrogel polymer component alongside with polyvinyl alcohol and polyethylene that we found in human blood and rubbery clots.

Chemical Composition Analysis Of Synthetic Biology Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) aka Hydrogel/Graphene Filaments In Unvaccinated Blood- Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction With Clifford Carnicom

Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals Near Infrared Spectroscopy Shows Multiple Hydrogel Polymer Components - Part 2 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom

You can read more here:

Varied Morphological Study of Albite Nanomaterials at Low Temperature with Co-effect of Single Walled Nanotubes and Graphene Oxide for Kevlar Fabric Strength

A comprehensive study of synthesizing zeolite nanoparticles, with the addition of organic template, by reflux method has been chalked out to form crystals. The method is quite effectively accomplished for the synthesis of zeolite nanocrystals, incorporating alkali metals, silica and organic template.

This is further analysis by the University of Colorado:

Summary:

If Zeolite was an antidote, why would we find it in Dental Anesthetics that create microchips and has been proven to have self assembly nanotechnology in it?

And why would we find the building blocks of Zeolite in the COVID19 bioweapons?

And why would Dr. Hildegarde Staninger explain that Silica is converted to gel like Silicone to create microchips and polymer filaments composing the advanced nanotechnology of Morgellon’s?

And why would DuPonts implantable microchips be Silica enhanced?

Worthy questions to contemplate.

I have deactivated the dental anesthetic self assembly nanotechnology with EDTA and Vitamin C: