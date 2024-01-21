C19 Vax Analysis Shows Dozens Of Toxic Phthalates That Have Been Associated With Endocrine Disruption And Death From Heart Disease
A while back, Todd Callendar showed me a C19 shot chemical analysis that was done from a vial of a vaccine injured person. It is challenging to get such an analysis done and expensive. Those involved do not want to be public, so only limited information can be shared. When I first saw the results, I knew that this was confirmation that we have been righ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.