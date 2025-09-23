In the above video you can see a Mesogen microchip being assembled in a dynamic process. The liposomes swell and retract while microrobots coordinate construction. The unvaccinated patient above came in feeling more fatigued with a sense of being spiritually disconnected. I have previously described the intentional impact of affecting people mentally and spiritually through this technology. These symptoms improve dramatically with EDTA/ Vitamin C/ Plaquex/ DMSO combination infusion therapy.

Below is another COVID 19 unvaccinated patient’s blood with a mesogen microchip that is being assembled by microrobots.

In the below shown videos a large construction zone is seen building a filament. As Dr Wojtkoviak has shown, the filaments also are microchips.

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines parts 1-3. Part 1 - Based on photos by David Nixon. Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines. Part 2 - Based on microscopic studies by Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

Study of biochips found in COVID-19 vaccines. Part 3 - The Connection to Graphene by Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak

I have also shown many substack posts over the past few years with such self assembly and you can also find the documentation in my books Transhuman VOL 1 The Real COVID19 Agenda and VOL 2 Overcoming the Depopulation Agenda.

Self Assembly Nanotechnology in COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood

In the video you can also clearly seen large microrobots and the blood they harvest to provide energy for self assembly. Resulting rouleaux formation is also seen.

Magnification 2000x clearly shows swarming nano and microrobots building the filament.

Many scientist claim that these filaments are parasites - which they are not or microplastics from environmental pollution. As seen in the video, the filaments get self assembled. I have captured the assembly process of these filaments previously:

Left: Microrobot filled liposome. Magnification 400x Right: Liposome self assembles filament Magnification 2000x

Left: Liposome empties inside microrobots to form the filament. Magnification 2000x Right: Multiple Liposomes shown that migrate to help the self assembly process. Magnification 400x

I do not agree with the scientific literature that claims the microplastics in human blood are from environmental sources only. I have shown that they are being self assembled by nano and microrobots within liposomal structures. The aggregate to build ever larger nanotechnology filaments and microchips. The nano and microrobots can be disabled with EDTA and Vitamin C as I have shown here by mixing it with the Pfizer “vaccine”:

Breaking News: Calcium Disodium EDTA +Vitamin C Deactivates Nano/Microrobots And Dissolves All Microchips In Pfizer COVID19 "Vaccine"- Darkfield Microscopy