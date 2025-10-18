Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
16hEdited

Yes, my wife and I have talked about that Very thing. Or perhaps another fukushima level event with metals and ionizing radiation will be the end of the vaxxed.

Or considering the MAC ID after death, maybe they will just all become zombies.

I dont know but Im not waiting around to find out.

EDTA and ascorbic acid Works people, if you take it right. IV is faster of course, but oral works too.

Choose to live, no one else can do it for you.

And dont listen to anyone who says EDTA is poison, they're fucking stupid.

And trying to kill you with their stupidity.

But thank you for all you do Dr Ana.

I might never have found EDTA and ascorbic without you, and it is without a doubt the best solution we have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
NB's avatar
NB
16h

John 15

New International Version

The Vine and the Branches

15 “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. 2 He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes[a] so that it will be even more fruitful. 3 You are already clean because of the word I have spoken to you. 4 Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.

5 “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. 6 If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. 7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. 8 This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.

9 “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love. 10 If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commands and remain in his love. 11 I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete. 12 My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture