Image Courtesy: NASA

I would like to explain how the self assembly nanotechnology in the human body is increasing the cardiac health risk that we are currently exposed to through the Solar maximum in its intense 25th Cycle. Logically, it should be the opposite, if the solar flares are strong enough, they should render the nanotechnology useless. We know that the flares have been strong enough to knock Starlink Satellites out of Orbit:

Solar Storms Are Killing Starlink Satellites Faster Than You Think

It is well known that large solar flares can interrupt the function of electronics due to the energy they produce.

5 ways solar flares affect technology

Solar flares are intense sun explosions that can disrupt satellites, GPS, power grids and electronics. Solar flares are classified based on the amount of energy they produce. The smallest flares are A-class and increase to B, C, M and X. Solar flares that are class C or smaller have no noticeable effects on Earth. Solar flare classifications are further refined by numbers from 1-9. X-class solar flares can go above X9, and the most significant solar flare events can produce as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs.

We are bioelectromagnetic etheric beings of Light and are connected to all of nature by its pulsating rhythms. Our alpha Brain waves have the exact frequency of the Schumann resonance of the earth, our home planet. If you have not yet seen the documentary RESONANCE - Beings Of Frequency, I highly recommend it. Also if you have not read the book “ Beyond The Light Barrier - The Autobiography of Elizabeth Klarer “ - I also recommend that. This woman was a contactee and taken to another world by a very advanced civilization where she bore a child. It was explained that she got heart arrhythmia because the human heart beat is in harmonic frequency with the star of her solar system - our sun - and was not able to cope with the frequency of the other planet. These advanced beings gave very detailed information on now our heart electrical system is connected to our star and galaxy.

Of course skeptic humans can dismiss this information, however the concepts of advanced technologies shared are mind expanding to say the least - and Elizabeth was closely in contact with the South African and British Military who most certainly wanted what she knew, including the details of the anti-gravity propulsion systems. She was also almost abducted by Russian scientists who wanted to abduct her for bearing a star child.

Everything she described is consistent with my experience aboard a very advanced craft in 2016 that I described in my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity. I know Light Medicine is the future, not only because my spiritual teacher Ramtha told me so, but because I have seen it in advanced beings several million years advanced from us current humans here, but existing now. This approach of Light Medicine is what I use to reverse the effects of nanotechnology and aging, and I know that we are One and connected to everything everywhere. You can watch me explain this more in this lecture here:

Light Medicine and Transhumanism – The Novel Bridge of Understanding Solutions

The dynamic changes of our solar system and galactic core and profoundly affecting us here and will continue to do so in ever more dramatic ways. The reason why I am writing this substack is to warn and reduce harm.

Some people believe the nanotechnology will be eliminated by these solar flares or rendered unusable. I would say that that may be, but you first have to survive the blow. If your heart’s electrical system is too vulnerable, it may end your life via a heart attack or fatal arrhythmia before it knocks out the technology. I have not seen any evidence that the nanotechnology is disabled by the solar flares in the human blood, quite the contrary, people remain highly contaminated.

COVID19 unvaccinated blood - nano and microrobot swarms self assemble a microchip. © Dr Ana Mihalcea

If it is true that the human heart is connected to the pulsating frequency of the sun as I firmly know, then that would bring another layer of understanding to the phenomenon of human hearts being affected by geomagnetic storms:

Journal of American College of Cardiology 2024:

SOLAR DANGER: SOLAR FLARES ARE ASSOCIATED WITH HIGHER RATES OF HEART FAILURERELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS

We analyzed 678,040 HF admissions. HF admissions and mortality were significantly increased during days of higher solar activity consistently across 4 seasons

Influence of geomagnetic disturbances on myocardial infarctions in women and men from Brazil Here we show that geomagnetic conditions have an impact on MI cases, particularly for women. The rate of relative frequency of MI cases during disturbed geomagnetic conditions is almost three times greater compared to quiet geomagnetic conditions.

Geomagnetic disturbances driven by solar activity enhance total and cardiovascular mortality risk in 263 U.S. cities

The effects of GMD were also significant associated with MI deaths and CVD. No positive significant association were found between Kp and stroke. The GMD effects on deaths were higher than for 24 h-PM 2.5 alone, especially in spring and fall.

The effect of solar–geomagnetic activity during hospital admission on coronary events within 1 year in patients with acute coronary syndromes

After adjustment for clinical variables, GS occurring in conjunction with SF 1 day before admission increased the risk of CAD by over 2.5 times. GS 2 days after SPE occurred 1 day after admission increased the risk of CAD and CABG by over 2.8 times. The risk of CABG increased by over 2 times in patients admitted during the day of GS and 1 day after SPE. The risk of ACS was by over 1.63 times higher for patients admitted 1 day before or after solar flares. These findings suggest that the space weather conditions before and after hospital admission affect the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events during the period of 1 year.

Solar Activity Is Associated With Diastolic and Systolic Blood Pressure in Elderly Adults

We studied 675 elderly men from the Normative Aging Study (Boston, MA) with 1949 BP measurements between 2000 and 2017. Mixed‐effects regression models were used to investigate the association of average 1‐day (ie, day of BP measurement) to 28‐day interplanetary magnetic field intensity, sunspot number, and a dichotomized measure of global geomagnetic activity (K p index) in 4‐day increments with diastolic and systolic BP. Solar activity and solar‐driven geomagnetic disturbances were positively associated with BP, suggesting that these natural phenomena influence BP in elderly men.

A study of the possible relation of the cardiac arrhythmias occurrence to the polarity reversal of the solar magnetic field

After then a correlation analysis was carried out corresponding to the rise (1997–2001) and the decay (2002–2009) phases of the solar cycle 23. It is noticeable that the polarity reversal of the solar magnetic field coincides with the period where the sign of the correlation between the incidence of arrhythmia and the occurrence number of the solar eruptive events and the cosmic ray intensity,

Impact of deep space geomagnetic storms (DSCOVR-NASA-DATA) in human heart electric conduction system. Possible positive role of space solar storms in the genesis of atrial fibrillation in human beings.

In my clinical practice, I work to reverse all diseases, including hypertension, atherosclerosis, heart failure and obviously the effects of the nanotechnological contamination of the human blood. Early on in 2021/2022 I noticed a correlation of levels of contamination with autonomic dysfunction and found the nanotechnology was attacking the autonomic nervous system, specifically causing cardiac autonomic neuropathy (CAN) and heart rate variability impairments - which are correlated with the risk of sudden cardiac death from arrhythmia. When people would come in after having had COVID or being exposed to vaccinated individuals with heart palpitations and shortness of breath that their regular doctor could not explain, this is what I found. My approaches of detoxification and anti-aging reversed these cardiac conditions.

Both CAN and decreases in heart rate variability can increase the risk of abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac death. I evaluate this in my office via the autonomic nervous system function test.

Autonomic nervous system function test measurements. AM Medical LLC

____________________________________________________________________________

I found in patients symptomatic with brainfog, chronic fatigue and self assembly nanotechnology contamination in their blood, that a large portion did have increased arterial stiffness, as well as autonomic dysfunction, including POTS ( Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), Cardiac autonomic neuropathy and elevated risk of sudden cardiac risk. This makes them much more vulnerable to the geomagnetic effects of solar storms.

____________________________________________________________________________

Most recently I noticed many high blood pressure events in patients with no underlying heart issues, increase rates of arrhythmia and increased sudden deaths in patients with no known underlying disease. It is my observation that the adverse nanotechnological effects on the cardiac conductive system enhance the disturbances already happening through solar flares. Patients without a history of high blood pressure suddenly come in with hypertensive emergencies - sometimes as high as 220/110, warranting emergency medical care due to symptoms. It is my observation that this is also correlating with the extreme solar activity we have had. I check this website every day and recommend you do the same so you know the current risk level SPACEWEATHER

My approach to health and human life is one of carefully measuring risks and benefits of therapies and actions. I never exclude anything categorically. If someone has a life threatening condition and needs cardiac intervention, pharmaceutical medication, I will use all tools available to me as an Internal Medicine physician to stabilize patients and certainly send them to the hospital and specialists when indicated. Then I utilize the many strategies and methods in my clinic including oral and IV therapies of EDTA Chelation, Plaquex, DMSO, Taurine, Carnitine, Alpha Lipoic Acid and other molecules and healing as indicated.

Many people are now afraid because they heard individuals in the freedom movement warn in over-exaggerated ways about pharmaceutical drugs and supplements. For example, the blood pressure medications Losartan and Lisinopril work excellent if we need to use them. Many people simply stop their medication because someone says something negative or puts the fear that they get poisoned by venoms. Another example is your brain will turn blue taking Methylene Blue and you are being poisoned with a MAO inhibitor. This is inhibiting people from using blood pressure medications when needed and using a very helpful anti aging molecule that can have significant benefits for energy and cognitive function. I have also shown that Methylene Blue (MB) helps to diminish the nanotechnology and inhibits the rubbery clot formation, an important useful help against the blood contamination that is directly causing the autonomic disturbances via CAN. I have used 50mg and up yo 100mg of Methylene Blue daily myself for over 6 years and have not fallen apart yet, and neither have my patients. If my brain is blue by now, that is fine by me. Last I checked my brain function WAVI EEG, my functional brain age is at 20 years young, while my physical body is 51. What I recommend to others I do for myself as well, and my clinical results are verifiable and get validated a few years after I state them by medical science:

I posted in July 2022 my findings of what a study in 2025 confirmed:

Study Finds Long COVID Mimics Post Concussion/ Traumatic Brain Injury Syndrome - Dementia Risk Doubles Following Concussion

Another example is that EDTA and Vitamin C is an antidote to nanotechnology. I reported that EDTA and Vitamin C works in 2022 after having used it for a year in such cases, but the confirmatory Moderna patent was not published until 2023. How do you think I knew the future? Hm, maybe the future was downloaded to me by those who know it and who understand Light Medicine. That’s a thought to consider.

EDTA Detoxification for Metals, Graphene and Hydrogel

THERE IS HOPE - EDTA CHELATION WORKS and What Really IS COVID???

Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent

I have reported on my research and clinical experience with MB since 2022:

Methylene Blue Binds Hydrogel In Lantus Insulin - Lantus Insulin Creates Chip Like Crystals, Methylene Blue Prevents Chip Formation

Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation

Methylene Blue Effects Against Micro Robots and Rubbery Clot Development - A Possible Hopeful Adjunct Solution?

Methylene Blue Inhibits Nano and Microrobot activity and Microchip Self Assembly In Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Bioweapon

Methylene Blue – a phenomenal anti- aging molecule in my most favorite color – helps with long COVID symptoms too

As a practicing clinical physician who runs a very busy medical office with over 25 years of experience working as an Internal Medicine Physician, Hospitalist, Medical Director for a large Nursing Home, Medical Director of a Geriatric Center of Excellence and years of being an anti aging specialist, I can tell you I have not seen a single of my patients poisoned by Lisinopril or Losartan and I have also not seen anybody die by taking Methylene Blue. I have given both to thousands of patients, and I just don’t see the issue that people are warning about. They are opinions by people who have no clinical experience with these molecules and you should consider who is giving you certain information and what their level of expertise is to be able to understand what they are saying. Of course it is up to you to whom you wish to listen, I simply wanted to give some counsel based on my clinical experience given these times of substantial increased risk.

I am mentioning this here, because I do recommend to my patients anti hypertensive medications if I cannot manage their blood pressure with Nitric Oxide and Hawthorne Berry extract naturally - because I do not want them to get either a heart attack, heart failure or stroke. If they are vehemently against pharmaceuticals, I reason with them and explain that I will do everything I can to reverse their condition but that takes time, and in that time frame I would like them to be safe. I will taper off any drugs if they are no longer needed, because we have done the work successfully of reversing atherosclerosis, vascular stiffness, improving heart pump function, reducing stress and other factors that are contributing to their condition and have verified those improvements with the appropriate testing - for example reversal of ischemia on cardiac stress tests, improvement of ejection fraction in my heart failure patients or normalization of blood pressures. In other words, I never recommend stopping medications unless it is proven to be safe to do so. All Life is precious, and we must do what we can to protect it with the best tools we have in the moment.

Now that on top of all the environmental nanotechnology contamination we are also affected by these solar flares and geomagnetic storms - I even as preventative measures recommend people have blood pressure medications at home if they are at risk after evaluating them - so that they can help themselves when the blood pressure or heart rate gets dangerously high - to save them a trip to the Emergency Room.

This information is simply for your consideration. Saving a life should always be priority. This is my approach also to the question of dental anesthesia. I tell my patients to get their necessary dental work done and I will clean their blood up afterwards. Many people are fearful of this medication or that supplement or any injectable. I tell them this:

If you want to be completely non contaminated and safe, stop breathing now.

The very air we breathe when those chemtrails are sprayed in the sky are toxic. Holding your cell phone in your hand is toxic and will for example make any Mold toxins in your body about 500x more poisonous as well as increase the self assembly of the nanotechnology. However, we also need to live in this world - hence in my patients who are those who choose to be aware of the situation, we do the best we can to support the body via nutritional supplementation and detoxification, our emotional and spiritual selves through our meditative/ spiritual practices and finding Joy and being Love in our lives to uplift the vibrational state of our world.

That is the best we can do with the times we live in.

I am not interested in the opinions of others, but it is in my own soul mandate to add a different voice to the conversation.

I seek neither fame nor acceptance by the herd. I desire to help humanity to transition to a new state of being and help is offered without conditions. It is up to people weather they heed the warning or not. People sometimes ask me if my work is peer reviewed. I don’t really have peers. I cannot be compared to other doctors because I view health through a very different lens while using all of the tools at my disposal if they are beneficial to my patients.

I don’t know anybody who survived an assassination attempt via this AI nanotechnology, saw what it does on the other side of death in hijacking the soul, how it works on enslaving humanity and experienced how powerful it is in taking over all cognitive function and physical motor control. If they did see that - as I believe those COVID 19 vaccinated individuals who suddenly fell over dead with their cellphones in their hands while looking over their shoulder above them absolutely terrified - they did not survive to tell the tale.

I also don’t know anybody in the medical field that has been in advanced spacecraft and seen extremely advanced technology and therefore can understand and reverse engineer concepts of what I have seen and know how it applies to the nanotechnology now.

Who can have a valid opinion on the total body of my work if they have not had the experience? Time will tell if I am right - including the important extraterrestrial connection.

Do as you wish with what I say and it is my hope that it will help those who want to hear. The message is given with love for an enlightened future. May you too begin to hear the voice of your future self and heed its warnings and solutions. We are all divine beings, one with all there is. There are no special people, there is only the unlimited mind of God to which everyone has access to. The physical envelope is irrelevant, the spirit that illuminates the being is everything.

That wonderful divine being, that greatness, that capacity to know and do more than you ever imagined - is in everyone. This is why we are brothers and sisters with all who walk this earth and all who are on other planets in other galaxies and star systems. We are connected and just a thought away - does not matter the physical appearance.

If only we could all finally realize it as a civilization, all solutions will be ours and all wars would end. To experience that opening up of communication with all of creation, all of its fantastic worlds, civilizations, beings and future technologies - is the greatest desire of my life and being. It is worth the evolutionary struggle of inhabiting an evolving incarnated human being facing all of its adversities to reach that level of unlimited mind.

For more information and previous lectures/ interviews visit dranamihalcea.com