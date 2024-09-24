Image: Methylene Blue microneedles develop 30 min after mixing Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection with Methylene Blue. Background still shows viable nano and microrobots.

Image: Methylene Blue solution and Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 bioweapon

In this experiment, I mixed injectable Methylene Blue with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection. The reason why I wanted to check its effects, is that I had seen rubbery clot inhibition when doing experiments with live blood and different medications that contained microrobots last year. I had the idea to try it because I have been using Methylene Blue for its recycling antioxidant capacity and electron donor ability in mitochondrial dysfunction. I wrote about its amazing effects in my first book, Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - the Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity. Then I read that there is a magnetic attraction between hydrogel and Methylene Blue - and hydrogel is used to get Methylene Blue out of wastewater. I thought of reversing this and to my surprise found that Methylene blue is like a magnet to hydrogel and disables microrobots. I filmed this in Budesonide, Insulin and other medications where I showed self assembly nanotechnology.

I found it to be effective in preventing the rubbery clot formation:

In this case report, I show that the EDTA and Methylene Blue stopped the rubbery clot formation in someone who was continuing to have life threatening blood clots on 5 different blood thinners.

I wanted to know what it does when being mixed with the COVID bioweapon.

This is the initial mixing of Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection with Methylene Blue. Magnification 200x.

You can see that after about 20 minutes there is larger and larger precipitation happening. While not as dramatic as with Calcium EDTA and Vitamin C, an effect can be seen. Magnification 200x

This is another area of the slide where solidification of the precipitation occurred

with no further swarming of the nano and microrobots. I filmed this about 90 minutes after the initial mixing.

I left the slide overnight with a cover slip. The next day over 95% + of the Pfizer BioNTech Solution had built classic Methylene Blue microneedles or solidified. No nano or microrobots are still moving and no microchips are seen.

Images: Pfizer BioNTech plus Methylene Blue after about 14 hours left at room temperature

Here is a video close up 2000x of microneedles and precipitated nano and microrobots, no microchips. Nothing is moving.

The long blue, yellow and green lines are called microneedles and it is something that MB does. If you look at the above article of how the MB bound to the microrobots in budesonide, you can see that these have a magnetic effect to hydrogel.

Image: Microrobots in Budesonide bind to Methylene Blue microneedles. Magnification 400x

Below is a different area of the slide. MB microneedles are seen but those are not the classic microchips. No nano or microrobot movement. Here are further videos of the Pfizer BioNTech solution mixed with MB left at room temperature overnight.

Different area of the slide, no movement, many hydrogel precipitation islands seen, no microchips, no nano or microrobots are moving.

Here is a 2000x magnification of micellar structures. You can see many MB microneedles but again no moving nanobots.

As a comparison here is a Pfizer BioNTech drop two weeks after placing it on a slide. The nano and microbots are still swarming like on day one. Unless they are inhibited by something like EDTA, Vitamin C, tobacco solution or Methylene Blue, they continue their activity. Below video is Magnification 200x.

Summary:

For my first book, I did a lot of research on MB and I have used it very successfully in clinical practice for many years as an antiaging molecule, for neurological rehabilitation and its pain relieving effects. Note you should NOT take MB if you are on antidepressants or if you have a G6PD deficiency. Since it is a recycling antioxidant, it tends to accumulate in mitochondria even with low dosing. Here you can read further on its many benefits.

From Mitochondrial Function to Neuroprotection – An Emerging Role for Methylene Blue

So far EDTA plus Vitamin C, Methylene Blue and Tobacco/Nicotine all have verifiable activity that can be seen under the microscope against the COVID19 bioweapon. EDTA/ Vitamin C is by far the fastest method to abolish the nano and microrobots and microchips. Tobacco solution was helpful but did not inhibit all microchip self assembly and promoted filament production. MB took a few hours but inhibited all microchip assembly and nano and microrobots. This gives several molecules that have clearly beneficial clinical effects - that now have been verified to have activity against the COVID19 bioweapon. EDTA, Vitamin C and MB all inhibit the rubbery clot formation, as I have shown in other experiments.

C19 Unvaccinated Have Same Blood Clotting Problem As C19 Vaccinated - EDTA And Vitamin C Prevents Blood Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated

I use a combination of EDTA/ Vitamin C and MB in my clinical practice and have many patients who use Nicotine on their own. Deactivating the nanotechnology building blocks is the best way to go about the decontamination process.

As for dosing, since I use MB for reversal of cognitive deficits and other neurological impairments, my dosages are around 50mg in clinical practice, higher if used to support cancer patients due to being very effective in inhibiting the Warburg effect.

However, many people report improvement with micro dosing 10-20mg per day.