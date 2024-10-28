This is the last phase of the chemical evaluation of the Morgellon’s filaments from 2007 done by Dr. Staninger. It was sent to two laboratories, and one lab indicated that a copolymer with silica was identified that has fluorescent properties.

If you have not seen my research on the fluorescent phenomena of glowing faces if the injected and those affected by shedding, please refer to these substack articles:

Please also note that the polymers identified in the research of Clifford Carnicom and I were polyenes ( polyethylene), polyamides ( nylon, silk, Kevlar) and polyvinyl alcohol ( plastic). Clifford also found many aromatic and aliphatic compounds in the blood of C19 vaccinated and unvaccinated blood - same as the laboratories did in 2007 when analyzing the filaments.

This following article contains the metals analysis of the filaments from chemtrails showing large amounts of metals.

PHASE III B Raman

PROJECT FMM (FIBER, METEORITE & MORGELLONS)

Morgellons Fiber and Meteorite Fibers

Principal Researcher Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, RIET-1

© Saturday, March 27, 2007

Subject: L/N: 12938 A series of specimens. These are the RAMAN TESTS. Two Samples of Unknown Fibers were Collected from Two Sources and Delivered to Laboratory. Report of: Examination and Fourier Transform-Raman Spectra of Two Suspects Morgellon Fibers Sent by Integrative Health International, LLC. Method: Fourier Transform Raman Spectroscopy (FT-Raman).

INTRODUCTION

Two similar samples (No. 12938-1 and No. 12938-7) of suspect fibers were previously studied and reported in Phase I PROJECT: FMM Report. In the present report various laboratories (Lambda Solutions, Inc. and MIT's Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) would analyze these two samples by Fourier Transform Raman Spectroscopy to learn more about their chemical structures. Both fibers were suspect Morgellons and would be examined for Raman structural groups to attempt identification of the material(s). Sample No. 12938-1 would be sent to Lambda Solutions, Inc. and Sample No. 12938-7 would be sent to MIT's Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Sample No. 12938-1 is described in Phase I Report as being square slides with different particles. All specimens on slide appears to be similar but do not appear to be carbon- silicon fibers. Raman Test will confirm carbon-silicon or silica fibers. RI < 1.55 Dichroism: Negative. Sample No. 12938-7 is described in Phase I Report as a container with fibers in rubber band and Labeled INC-7-19-06 PR FRESS. The sample is from a meteorite. Specimen was tested for melting point. No melting occurred but it darkened at 200 degrees with no dichroism.

RESULTS

1. Microscopically both fiber samples have head and body features resembling typical Morgellon fibers. 2. The FT-Raman spectra provided by Lambda Solutions, Inc. (No. 12938-1) and MIT (No. 12938-7) have vibrations from aliphatics and aromatics. In addition, 3.5 % silicon was present in one area. 3. The Raman spectra indicate the presence of an organic polymer but did not identify it. 4. Lambda Solutions, Inc. gave a verbal opinion that the plastic may be a copolymer of a polyester and an aromatic. LAMBDA Solutions, Inc. Specific Results Samples Samples were received on Friday, March 9, 2007. The samples were fibers adhered by "tape" to the bottom of a glass slide and backed with white paper. In order to analyze the samples, the white paper was removed and the tape removed from the bottom of the glass. This was necessary so that the silica in the glass did not serve as an additional reflecting surface or to have the silica confound the analysis. The samples were flattened by adhering the tape and fibers to the non-glossy surface of Heavy Duty Reynolds Aluminum Foil. Instrumentation: Analysis was carried out with a Dimension-P2 785 Raman Spectrometer utilizing a Dimension-M1 micro Raman Adaptor mounted on a Nikon L150 microscope equipped with 10x and 50x Plan Fluor Epi Objectives. Video images were captured with a Luminara CCD mounted on the Nikon system. Illumination was by minimum light and laser beam. The sampling of the laser with the "head" and "fiber" of the fiber samples was performed. The tape appeared to be Magic tape which is a form of Mylar polyester. No silicon was found from the tape on the specimen. The specimen's results had different compounds at different areas of its structure. 1. Head small amount of silicon present in head area of specimen, 3.5 % When compared to crystal silica the "head" had little or NO silica. 2. Fiber- body adjacent to "head" showed polyester-like substances that did not match the Magic tape composition of Mylar polyester. Results suggestive of a co-polymer when Lambda Solutions, Inc. was contacted by primary laboratory. 3. The "head" and 'fiber body" are composed of different materials. MIT Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Raman Laser System used was a 532 nm (Nd YAG (green) laser and a 10X microscope objective with a power of approximately 20 mW which slightly melted the fiber head (top edge). The laser power was reduced to approximately 5 mW for all of the spectra obtained. Spectra was collected from the shaft (spectrum 03120004), the edge of the head (spectrum 03120005), and the middle of the head (spectrum 03120006). All of the spectra were dominated by fluorescence. (Attempts to collect spectra in other locations resulted in overwhelming fluorescence.) 1. The Raman bands that were identified for Sample 12938-7 were: * C-C (aromatic ring chain vibrations) * C=C vibrations * Si-C vibrations 2. No silicon was present. 3. MIT could not make "guess" as to what the fiber is made of per staff.

SUMMATION

Raman Tests performed by Lambda Solutions, Inc. determined that the fiber from Sample No. 12938-1 was composed of silicon ("head") with little or no crystal silica present. The fiber ("body") was composed of a polyester material. This material may be a co-polymer. No fluorescence was stated for this sample. MITs Raman analysis utilizing a different laser determined Sample No. 12938-7 was dominated by fluorescence and was composed of aliphatic and aromatic compounds. It also determined that a vibrational rate for Si-C was present, which stands for silica carbide or silica-carbon. The fluorescence is from the fiber and not from another source. The fluorescence would be made of substances that fluorescence, which is very similar to the way something glows in the dark. Sample 12938-7 was composed of fibers from a Meterorite. The fiber on the Meteorite did not match Sample 12938-1, which was from a Morgellon's. The fibers identified in Sample 12938-7 do match current nanotechnology that utilizes multilayer nanotubes that are made of plastic co-polymers and silica-carbon nanotubes. Sample 12938-7 results do not match the composition of a meteorite nor does a Meteorite fluorescence. The Meteorite sample appears to be contaminated by a person who has Morgellon's or has been exposed to nanotubes made of silica-carbon or nanotechnology. Dr. Hildegarde Staninger, RIET-1, Principal Investigator PROJECT: FMM Industrial Toxicologist/IH & Doctor of Integrative Medicine Footnote 1 Man-Made means materials not made by nature and not found in nature.

Summary:

We now have very detailed analysis of Morgellons filaments and chemtrail fibers that are a polymer based carbon silica nanotube. The findings are identical with what we seen in the post COVID19 era.

Dr Staninger did more chemical analysis on the mesogens in her book Global Brain Chip. I analyzed this here:

GLOBAL BRAIN CHIP AND MESOGENS Nano Machines for Ultimate Control of False Memories - Computer System For Collective Mind Control

The findings are consistent across the board of self assembly nanotechnology.

