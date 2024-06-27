Playback speed
Breaking News: Glowing C19 Shots and Fluorescent Nanotechnology - Conversation With Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee - Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 26

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Jun 27, 2024
Watch On Clouthub Live Streams 3pm PST

Watch on rumble

In this episode, Melissa McAtee and I correlate her findings of fluorescence in the C19 shots during the manufacturing process and my research of the glowing filaments, mesogens that create a glow the faces of the C19 injected and now are seen via shedding in the C19 uninjected. Melissa shares never released Pfizer internal documents.

Melissa McAtee – also known as Melissa Strickler – was a former manufacturing quality auditor for Pfizer. On October 6, 2021, Project Veritas highlighted Melissa McAtee, a former Pfizer employee who leaked company emails that alleged the use of cell lines derived from human fetal tissues in mRNA vaccine lab testing.

Other articles in which I have discussed the fluorescent phenomenon:

Discussion of Argentinian C19 Bioweapon Analysis Finding Building Blocks Of Self Assembly Nanotechnology

Analysis Of Covid 19 Injections – 50 Undeclared Chemical Elements, Graphene Oxide, Fluorescent Particles – Conversation With Biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep23

Fluorescent Filaments Coming Out Of C19 Vaccinated Individuals Skin Glowing Under UV Light: Darkfield Microscopy

Fluorescent Skin In C19 Vaccinated - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 7: Conversation with Former DOD Contractor Justin Coy, PhD

Further Darkfield Microscopy On Fluorescent Filaments Coming Out Of C19 Unvaccinated Individuals And The Orange Glowing Facial Spots - Its All Self Assembly Nanotechnology

C19 Uninjected Individuals Expelling Fluorescent Filaments Through Skin - Similar To C19 Injected - Darkfield Microscopy Of Filaments And Correlation To Live Blood

My Interview with Alison Steinberg On OANN News On The Fluorescent Faces In C19 Injected And Hydrogel Brain Computer Interface

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
