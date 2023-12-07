Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers Contributing To Turbo Cancers, Accelerated Aging And All Diseases
I have been warning people about accelerated turbo cancers now seen in the C19 unvaccinated for many months. I had seen a sudden uptick with young people dying from cancers within a few months from diagnosis to death who have been exposed to shedding. Everyone is talking about Turbo cancers now, but not about the fact that many teams did not find elemen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.