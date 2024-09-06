Brett and I had a great conversation. Please see his substack for the full interview… you can watch a clip below.
I have extensively documented case reports with successful blood decontamination and treatment modalities. Please see a few of my articles here:
Hope Wins: Before And After Intravenous EDTA Chelation + Vitamin C - Dark Field Live Blood Analysis - A Case Report
THERE IS HOPE - EDTA CHELATION WORKS and What Really IS COVID???
Decontaminating The Blood From Synthetic Biology Hydrogel With EDTA Chelation - Live Blood Documentation
Doctor recommends EDTA chelation for the vaccine-injured AND everyone else - "Watch The End Of Covid" Now
EDTA Chelation Helps Lift The Darkness - Spiritual Healing Experiences When Treating Shedding Related Spiritual Suffering And Documented Live Blood Changes
Complete Resolution Of Severe Heart Palpitations Associated With Self Assembly Nanotechnology Contaminated Blood From Shedding Resolved With EDTA IV Chelations - 2 Case Reports
Complete Resolution Of Severe Heart Palpitations Associated With Self Assembly Nanotechnology Contaminated Blood From Shedding Resolved With EDTA IV Chelations - 2 Case Reports Part 2 of 2
Lipid Nanoparticle-Associated Inflammation is Triggered by Galectin Activation. Galectins Are Involved In Cancer Propagation. Several Supplements Have Anti Galectin Properties And Could Be Explored
Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation
Methylene Blue Prevents And Reverses Prion Disease, Amyloid and Rubbery Clot Formation, Binds Hydrogel Polymers, Dissolves Nanotech Building Blocks
Complete Reversal of Long Haul Covid Brain Dysfunction as documented by WAVI Brain EEG
Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent
IN THE END, We will ReMeMbeR
NOT THE WORDS of
OUR ENEMiES, BUT THE SILENCE OF OUR FRIENDS🫤
You mentioned Kevin Mckernan and the SV40 promoter. He also found the plasmid DNA in the batches he tested. Do you think different batches had different materials? Some may have had the nano tech and others not?