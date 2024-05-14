What Did The National Nanotechnology Initiative Supplement To The Presidents 2023 Budget Say About Polymer Amyloid Spider Silk Production? Could This Have Been Weaponized Against Humanity?
My colleague Dr Geaninia Hagima from Romania, who has found evidence of self assembly nanotechnology in the C19 shots, drew my attention to this passage of the Presidents Nanotechnology Budget. She wrote to me this: “Bioweapons represented by genetically modified, amyloid-producing bacteria could explain the enormous clots.” - I agree with her. Read for yourself:
„Harnessing bacteria to synthesize high-performance nanomaterials. University researchers funded by NIFA, ONR, and DOE have used genetically engineered bacteria to produce polymeric amyloid fibers that exhibit ultimate tensile strength comparable to the strongest natural spider silk (~1 GPa, stronger than common steel) while displaying higher toughness than natural spider silk (~160 MJ/m3 ). Redesigning the silk sequence by introducing amyloid sequences that have a high tendency to form βnanocrystals, they were able to induce the bacteria to synthesize a hybrid polymeric amyloid protein with 128 repeating units. The resulting proteins had less repetitive amino acid sequences than spider silk, making them easier for engineered bacteria to produce. The polymeric amyloid proteins can be wet-spun into macroscopic fibers with a wide range of mechanically demanding applications. This strategy for design and biosynthesis of long-protein fibers could be expanded to create numerous other functional materials. 78”
My thoughts are that the injection was deliberately introduced to assay the results of trials which the military would never have had the capacity to produce otherwise: they would have been restrained by research standards and whistleblowers. Those who control the U.S. military, those far above governments, are flaming eugenicists. They despise humankind and want a planet where a vastly reduced humankind lives in obeisance to them. They think themselves Masters of the Universe. They want God-like abilities to create man in their image. Largely, they want to evade physical death and thereby the spiritual repercussions.
Make no mistake: the U.S. military (+ U.S. intelligence and covert agencies) is thoroughly and totally corrupted by this virulent strain of thinkers. I used to think these factions and societies worked primarily through governments. I no longer think so. The U.S. military carries their agenda most clearly. They're basically bankrupt as a fighting force and propelled largely by superior technology and unlimited money via world currency status. Israel provides another example of this testament to a large military force largely driven by AI and technology. Thus, watch the ideas and tendencies which arise from their actions.
I believe after depleting populations with untried, untested Covid injections and weakening their health so that they no longer reproduce ("Global fertility rate may have just reached a dangerous milestone" https://endtimeheadlines.org/2024/05/global-fertility-rate-may-have-just-reached-a-dangerous-milestone/), they look to destabilize largely Western governments via massive illegal immigration. Those immigrants will eventually be exterminated because they serve no real purpose except the immediate one of destabilizing Western countries. These controllers don't care about declining populations and lack of workers. Gaza serves as an example of what will happen. Their bombing is designed by AI which has identified 90% of the Gazans and assigned them numerical scores on radicalization. Another AI program allows them completely to exterminate entire families so the bloodline disappears...I'm writing a second part in my series on this subject.
The other aspect to injecting humanity with these substances is to create a body more fully capable of integrating with technology and software. They want to replace blood with spider webs.
Thank you Ana for the promptness of posting this information that seems to be important. I also found an interesting article written by engineer Mihail Roco. This article was submitted for publication in June 2020 !! This in-depth article on Nano-Bio-Information-Cognitive Technologies is yet another proof that covid action was premeditated and represents a step towards achieving the goals of the WEF's Fourth Industrial Revolution. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11051-020-05032-0#citeas