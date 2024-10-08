Image: Aftermath of Hurricane Helene seen near Spruce Pine, North Carolina, which supplies much of the world's high-purity quartz for semiconductor manufacturing. Courtesy Dr. Barbara A. Stagg

We all have heard of the terrible devastation in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. Ginger Breggin did a great summary of background information regarding the lack of emergency support and the devastation in the area.

There certainly is reason to suspect that weather warfare was involved and that the attack on this mining area was not without reason. See this short alert by Dane Wigington regarding the pulsed radar that can steer the air masses to specific target areas.

Appalachia: Murder always happens for a reason “Something evil is going on in the North Carolina mountains”

I have previously discussed that we no longer have any natural weather. Dane explains this excellently on my show - as well as the relationship of electrically conductive nanoparticles and polymers creating devastating effects for our biosphere and health.

Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 36

Mission Accomplished: Military Report From 1996 "Weather As A Force Multiplier: Owning The Weather In 2025" - Is Spraying Poison In The Air For Military Advantage A Good Idea?

There is another important dimension to this weather warfare event:

Devastation from Hurricane Helene could bring semiconductor chip making to a halt

Tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains on the outskirts of Spruce Pine, a town of less than 2,200, are two mines that produce the world’s purest quartz, which formed in the area some 380 million years ago. The material is a key component in the global supply chain for semiconductor chips, which power everything from smartphones and cars to medical devices and solar panels. Sibelco and The Quartz Corp, the companies that separately manage the two mines, say they shut down operations on September 26 ahead of the storm and are working to restart.

Quartz is an essential ingredient in the semiconductor manufacturing process. And its purity is crucial to avoid damaging the chips. “You’re building these incredibly complicated chips that have, in some cases, 100 billion transistors, 100 billion tiny little machines, on a chip that is the size of your thumbnail … One atom being out of place could mean a defect that breaks the chip,” said Gregory Allen, director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. And while quartz is abundant around the world, the kind of ultra-high-purity quartz mined in Spruce Pine is not. The Spruce Pine mines provide an estimated 80% to 90% of the world’s high-purity quartz — experts say the exact amount is proprietary and unknown — supplying semiconductor manufacturers like chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The question is has the potential semiconductor shortage another reason - since recent science indicates that the human body acts as a semiconductor?

In 2023 an article was published discussing the Heme molecule of human blood as a semiconductor. I have written in my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity about the possibility to enhance the coherent energy storage in the physical body by converting light energy from melanin to increase energy storage of the whole organism that can be used for biological work. The authors discuss the same but specifically refer to the human being as a semiconductor and heme molecules of the blood as a semiconductor.

Melanin & Mitochondria: The Untold Story of Energy Synthesis in the Human Body

This paper delves into a novel proposition that the human body can replicate the mechanisms of a particle accelerator, generating energy using ATP and magnesium. Central to this theory is the function of melanin as a master synthesizer, an agent capable of organizing sunlight into a usable form of energy. Humans as Semiconductors An exciting facet of this theory is the concept of humans as biological semiconductors. The voltage found in the mitochondrial membrane underscores this potential, suggesting that we can generate almost limitless power. This notion challenges conventional scientific understanding and encourages readers to question mainstream sources. Heme Molecules as Semiconductors The heme molecule, an iron-containing compound found in hemoglobin, might function as a biological semiconductor. This idea can be likened to the process of doping silica with phosphorus in solar panels, creating a free electron. The iron within the heme molecule could serve a comparable role, contributing to the body’s power network.

Of course this is interesting given the findings of Clifford Carnicom and I on blood electrical conductivity studies that show a power loss of up to 47% - raising huge alarm bells. As Clifford noted 5% would be worrisome, but 47% is catastrophic. Imagine the accelerated aging process that happens if someone steals almost 50% of your life force.

Blood Conductivity and Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy - A New Model For Estimated Human Power Loss Shows Cause For Alarm - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD and Clifford Carnicom

It turns out that the WBAN energy harvesting from the human body shows that self assembly nanotechnology and nanorobots do just that - use humans as the battery:

Energy harvesting based WBANs: EH optimization methods

Wireless Body Sensor Networks (WBAN) are a special case of wireless sensor networks (WSN), developed to operate at the human body scale. Thus, energy efficiency is one of the major aspects that must be taken into consideration before designing any WBAN solution, because the change of batteries could be very difficult, especially when sensors are implanted inside the human body. For this reason, several research projects have been carried out on the adoption of energy harvesting schemes, that aim to collect energy from several sources surrounding the human body (sun, body warmth, movements, heartbeat, RF radiation ...) and transform it into an electrical energy to power the nodes of a WBAN. Nevertheless, this harvested energy must also be better exploited, given the temporal variation nature of these alternative sources. The purpose of this paper is to present a general overview of energy harvesting schemes, as well as methods in literature focusing on optimizing the exploitation of the harvested energy in a WBAN, through Mac, routing or physical layer protocols.

The WBAN is routed through MAC address phenomenon, which we know COVID19 vaccinated individuals and an estimated 1/3 of unvaccinated individuals who received PCR nasal ( Ref Dr. Pedro Chavez, COMUSAV) swabs are emitting.

Our colleague Dr Len Ber from Targeted Justice published a pilot study confirming this phenomenon.

MAC Address Finding Study Among Residents of IL, A Pilot Study. Includes Addendum How To Detect Mac Address Emission in a person.

As did Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavela from COMUSAV. You can see our revealing interview here:

Blue Tooth Mac Address Phenomenon From COVID 19 Shots - Conversation with Dr. Pedro Chavez From COMUSAV. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 30

In 2015 this article was published using DNA as an organic computer.

Will we see DNA in the mainframe? Organic ‘computers’ made of DNA could process data inside our bodies

We invariably imagine electronic devices to be made from silicon chips, with which computers store and process information as binary digits (zeros and ones) represented by tiny electrical charges. But it need not be this way: among the alternatives to silicon are organic mediums such as DNA. DNA computing was first demonstrated in 1994 by Leonard Adleman who encoded and solved the travelling salesman problem, a maths problem to find the most efficient route for a salesman to take between hypothetical cities, entirely in DNA.

DNA ‘robots’

DNA can also be used to control motion, allowing for DNA-based nano-mechanical devices. This was first achieved by Bernard Yurke and colleagues in 2000, who created from DNA strands a pair of tweezers that opened and pinched. Later experiments such as by Shelley Wickham and colleagues in 2011 and at Andrew Turberfield’s lab at Oxford demonstrated nano-molecular walking machines made entirely from DNA that could traverse set routes. One possible application is that such a nano-robot DNA walker could progress along tracks making decisions and signal when reaching the end of the track, indicating computation has finished. Just as electronic circuits are printed onto circuit boards, DNA molecules could be used to print similar tracks arranged into logical decision trees on a DNA tile, with enzymes used to control the decision branching along the tree, causing the walker to take one track or another.

This goes very much along with what I and others have been showing in the blood and in the COVID19 vials.

"Lipid Vesicle-Based Molecular Robots" - Article Confirms What We Are Seeing In The COVID19 Vials And In Human Blood

Image: Vesicles in COVID19 unvaccinated blood left upper Magnification 200x, right upper 400x. Left lower vesicles in Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection without slide cover Magnification 2000x. Right lower with slide clover shows double wall and microrobots inside. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

The human body is being used for data transfer as well. No cables needed.

Data Transfer Through Human Body Using python

Currently, the field of Wireless Technology is undergoing unprecedented growth. We have many exciting new technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Infrared etc. This technology can transfer data at very good speeds. But all this technologies have their drawback such as limited line of sight, excessive power consumption, possibility of signal interception during transmission, low throughput etc. In order to overcome these drawbacks the emerging concept of Intra- body communication can be used. According to a plethora of scientists the human body is a very good conductor of electricity. Our project Data transfer through Human Body uses the concept of intra-body communication in order to transmit data through the human body. The transmission of data is commenced as soon as we touch the touch screen on both ends. It utilizes the humanbody as a safe, secure and efficient means of transferring data from one device to another. Intra body communications can be used to communicate with devices embedded in our daily environment as well like password door locks, cars, mechanical instruments etc. The concept of Intra Body communication was first proposed in 1996.In Intrabody Communication need for cables is eliminated. It is also more secure compared to wireless communication since signals are not radiating in the surrounding environment and hence are not prone to interception. Communication is happening through human body and hence it is easy to control start and stop by just removing contact with human body.

The human body can also be used for as a high speed network transmission path. You are used as an extension of the computer system. Does all this data affect our biology? We are not conscious of this process, but what repercussions are there for our humanness?

DATA TRANSFER FROM HUMAN BODY

Red Tacton is a break-through technology that uses the surface of the human body as a safe, high speed network transmission path. So we, in this paper are explaining the unique new functional features and enormous potential of Red Tacton as a Human Area networking technology. Technology is making many things easier; we can say that our concept is standing example for that. So far we have seen Local Area Network(LAN),Metro-Politian Area Network(MAN),Wide Area Network(WAN), INTERNET & many more but here is a new concept of “RED TACTON”[1] which makes the human body as a communication network by the name HAN(Human Area Network)

This is not sci-fi but a reality - as you can see in this transhumanist marketing. Here you can see a BBC commercial that advocates for human machine interface - you are the I phone.

Transhumanist marketing

Here is how the internet within the body is established:

Transferring Data Through the Human Body

The prototype is the first technology that can transfer any information with the direct touch of a fingertip. Yet it doesn’t transfer money. A user can wear this prototype as a watch to use their own body to send information such as a photo or password when touching a sensor on a laptop. The technology establishes “internet” within the body to send information through smartphones, smart watches or any other wearable devices. These devices typically communicate using Bluetooth signals that tend to radiate out from the body. But Sen’s technology keeps signals confined within the body by coupling them in a much lower on the electromagnetic spectrum than typical Bluetooth communication: so-called “Electro- Quasistatic range”. This mechanism enables transferring information by only touching a surface.

We all have heard of the Microsoft patent 060606. This is using the sensors bodies activity to mine cryptocurrency - the human that is harvested is unaware.

Cryptocurrency system using body activity data

Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified. Some exemplary embodiments of the present disclosure may use human body activity associated with a task provided to a user as a solution to“mining” challenges in cryptocurrency systems. For example, a brain wave or body heat emitted from the user when the user performs the task provided by an information or service provider, such as viewing advertisement or using certain internet services, can be used in the mining process. Instead of massive computation work required by some conventional cryptocurrency systems, data generated based on the body activity of the user can be a proof-of-work, and therefore, a user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously. Accordingly, certain exemplary embodiments of the present disclosure may reduce computational energy for the mining process as well as make the mining process faster.

I know this is already in place. There are ways to track radio frequencies emitted from Targeted Individuals - their Terahertz signal links to portfolios of investment groups.

Here is an investment portfolio wesbite that discusses RFID tracking - it notes the tracking of individuals.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID): What It Is, How It Works

Note that the market for RFID chips is expected to grow significantly given the internet of things - to which the internet of bodies ( meaning humans) and the internet of bio-nano things ( meaning the nanobots in our blood) also are part of.

GVR Report cover Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Report Radio Frequency Identification Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Tags, Readers), By Application (Retail, Industrial), By Frequency (UHF RFID, HF RFID), By System, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The global radio frequency identification (RFID) technology market size was estimated at USD 15,769.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market is poised to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for asset tracking, inventory management, resource optimization, and monitoring assets of security and safety. Moreover, the proliferation of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS), sensor networks, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has made RFID devices more significant in the connected world. RFID devices are anticipated to be increasingly important in capitalizing on these technologies, contributing to the market’s growing demand.

Datalogic SpA

Machine Learning Techniques for Sensor-based Human Activity Recognition with Data Heterogeneity -- A Review

Sensor-based Human Activity Recognition (HAR) is crucial in ubiquitous computing, analysing behaviours through multi-dimensional observations. Despite research progress, HAR confronts challenges, particularly in data distribution assumptions. Most studies often assume uniform data distributions across datasets, contrasting with the varied nature of practical sensor data in human activities. Addressing data heterogeneity issues can improve performance, reduce computational costs, and aid in developing personalized, adaptive models with less annotated data.

Turns out that healthcare is using RFID tracking ubiquitously.

How RFID Solutions Improve Patient Safety and Hospital Workflow

Healthcare providers use RFID-enabled technology, including real-time location systems, to track patients, locate equipment and expedite care.

The hospital chose Stanley Healthcare’s RTLS and infant protection software for several reasons, including its reasonable cost, ability to track infants as they move around the birthing unit and ability to expand infant tracking throughout the hospital, says Brenda Blankenship, nurse manager of PRMC’s family birth suites. The RFID tags on each baby continuously communicate with the hospital’s Wi-Fi network.

Back to the mining operations. Quarz is Silica or Silicon Dioxide that is needed for semiconductor electronics. Is it not interesting how much Silicon was found in the COVID19 bioweapons including the metals needed to engineer electronic circuitry?

BREAKING NEWS: New Analysis Of C19 Bioweapons: No MRNA, But Toxic Metals and Silicone. Dental Anesthetics & Pneumovax Also Contain Silicone & Metals Used For Nanotech-Interview With Dr. Geanina Hagima

Here is a Mass spectroscopy measurement from Moderna COVID19 shots that contain 27.5% and 43.2% Silicon. For what do you need this in a vaccine?

Isn’t it interesting that the chemical analysis by Dr Hildegarde Staninger and colleagues of Morgellons filaments contain a Silica Crystalloid Material? We know that these structures are used for nanosensing and mesogen brain chips.

And so do the filament fibers - they are silica nanotubes - nano-technological self assembled arrays.

EXPOSURE TO AERIAL EMISSIONS OF NANO COMPOSITE MATERIALS RESULTED IN CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITION. Nanoparticles Have Same Toxic Symptoms Attributed to COVID, Phosgene Gas, Pesticides & Snake Venoms

This warfare attack on the mining operations that supply materials to the global semiconductor industry makes me wonder if this is an artificial step to hasten the use of humans for semiconductor, data transfer, cryptocurrency mining purposes. Either way, humans are the batteries for these operations, quite similar to the depiction in “THE MATRIX” movie - just on a smaller nano scale.

Credit: Warner Bros.