Blue Tooth Mac Address Phenomenon From COVID 19 Shots - Conversation with Dr. Pedro Chavez From COMUSAV. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 30

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Jul 25, 2024
Transcript

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub 3 pm PST livestream

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Pedro Chavez, President of COMUSAV from Mexico. Dr Chavez explains his research of the MAC address phenomenon in the COVID19 vaccinated and the unvaccinated who received PCR swabs. He also documented the emission of MAC addresses from grave sites of the injected. His findings were shown in the documentary Bluetruth available here: https://comusav.com/bluetruth/. Dr. Chavez reveals his successes with Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) protocol, and we discuss how to incorporate EDTA , Vitamin C and some of my other treatments into the regimen.  

English CDS protocol

Dr Pedro Chavez Zavala has a distinguished career in military medicine.

MEDICAL SURGEON COLONEL PEDRO CHAVEZ ZAVALA HEROIC MILITARY COLLEGE 1975-1979 GRADUATE AS A SECOND LIEUTENANT OF ARTILLERY 

- OFFICER GRADUATED WITH HONORS INVITED BY WEST POINT ACADEMY 

-  1979-1982 PRESIDENTIAL GUARD CORPS 

-1982-1988 MILITARY MEDICAL SCHOOL GRADUATED AS A MAYOR SURGEON DOCTOR 

- 1988-1990 INTERNSHIP IN THE CENTRAL MILITARY HOSPITAL - 1990 – 1993 NATIONAL COLLEGE OF ACUPUNCTURE 

- 1993 – 1995 DIRECTOR OF THE MILITARY HOSPITAL OF THE MILITARY POLICE BRIGADE 

- 1996.- PROMOTION TO LIEUTENANT COLONEL MEDICAL SURGEON

- 1996 - 1999 HEAD OF THE MEDICAL SERVICE OF THE 17th MILITARY ZONE  

- 1999 - 2000 PHYSICIAN ATTACHED TO THE MEDICAL SERVICE OF THE RECTORY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF THE MEXICAN ARMY AND AIR FORCE AND COLLEGE OF NATIONAL DEFENSE  

2005.- PROMOTION TO COLONEL MEDICAL SURGEON 

2006.- QUANTUM MEXICO SOCIETY 

He has been practicing integrative and functional medicine for 20 years and has experience with Chlorine Dioxide for 10 years.  He is the President of the World Health and Live Coalition Mexico Team under the Andreas Ludwig Kalcker Foundation

Comusav CDS protocol

