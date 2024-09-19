Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 Bioweapon Mixed With EDTA/ Vitamin C Day 6 Shows No Nanotechnology. Mixing The Solutions Shows Deactivation Of Nanobots IMMEDIATELY - In Dental Anesthetics and COVID19 Shots.
Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 100x
In this post, I follow up on my recent experiments in mixing Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid.
Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Ascorbic Acid Completely Inhibits Microchip And Nanoantenna Development In Dental Anesthetics Articaine Epinephrine, Known To Contain Graphene
Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 200x
Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 400x
Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 2000x
Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 2000x
In this experiment, you see the drop of EDTA and Vitamin C mix with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 solution. The effect of precipitation is immediate. Magnification 200x
Video: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. This video was taken by me immediately after I dropped the EDTA and Vitamin C on the drop of Pfizer Bio NTech. The nano and microbots were already precipitated, showing immediate effectiveness of the antidote. Magnification 400x.
In the following video 1 drop of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 solution was placed adjacent a drop of Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Vitamin C. As I am moving the objective to the right, you can see the solution of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID shot and then more and more precipitation as the contact to EDTA/ Vitamin C is established.
Video: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. This video was taken by me immediately after I dropped the EDTA and Vitamin C adjacent the drop of Pfizer Bio NTech. You can see the nano and microrobot in the Pfizer Bio NTech Solution. As I am moving the objective towards the interface of Pfizer BioNTech solution and EDTA/ Vitamin C drop, you can see the precipitation and deactivation of all nanotechnology. Magnification 400x.
You can see in the video below that the same thing was achieved with Articaine/ Epinephrine, the dental anesthetic. It decimated all microrobots, all microchips and all structures that had formed.
Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Ascorbic Acid Completely Inhibits Microchip And Nanoantenna Development In Dental Anesthetics Articaine Epinephrine, Known To Contain Graphene
This is a video without the EDTA/ Vitamin C, with rapid self assembly of structures:
Video: Articaine Epinephrine active self assembly. Magnification 400x
These structures are extremely well organized microtechnology:
Video: Articaine Epinephrine self assembly microstructures. Magnification 400x
You can see how the microchips get assembled in this fashion as well:
Video: Articaine Epinephrine self assembly microchips. Magnification 400x
This video is after Articaine/ Epinephrine was mixed with EDTA/ Vitamin C. All structures and self assembly were obliterated.
Video: Articaine/ Epinephrine was mixed with EDTA/ Vitamin C.Magnification 2000x
Summary:
Further evidence that Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Vitmain C is extremely effective in abolishing the self assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 bioweapons and dental anesthetics.
Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection 6 Days Left On Slide At Room Temperature - Comparison To COVID19 Unvaccinated Live Blood Affected by Shedding - Darkfield Microscopy
Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection plus Tobacco Solution Day 6 - Darkfield Microscopy Shows Microchips and Self Assembly Nanotechnology Filaments
EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 35
Tobacco/ Nicotine Solution Day2 Shows Significant Inhibition Of Nano Antenna And Microchip Growth Of Pfizer's Enbrel
Tobacco Solution/ Nicotine Enhances Nano and Microrobot Activity When Mixed With Microelectronics In Pfizer's Enbrel But Interferes With Integrity Of Nano Antennas In Microchip Development
New Findings By La Quinta Columna - Microchips Disassemble With Tobacco Solution Plus Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Of Individuals Using Nicotine Alone - Other Detox Molecules Are Recommended
To my eyes, you are a humble dedicated peace loving duty driven person, Dr. Ana, and much more. In your recent presentations, your discourse has changed: you have now reached conclusive evidence about your findings and you are obviously pleased to make it known to the world. You've succeeded in finding the A Bomb against the invisible «nano assassins». Congratulations for your steadfastness and astute judgement. To me you are a revolutionary heroine!
Have you confirmed that oral EDTA is just as effective as the IV EDTA? Have you looked at the blood from someone who has done oral EDTA to see if it is clearing the blood of the nano structures? Also, what about the fibrin clots, microscopic clots that most people exposed to Covid are walking around with that are creating many health issues? Does EDTA help break down the fibrin or is that another therapy that needs to be addressed in order to clear the fibrin clots in the blood? Ivy collation is very expensive. Approximately $200 per treatment if not more how often should one receive treatment in order to clear the blood appropriately?