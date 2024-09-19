Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 100x

In this post, I follow up on my recent experiments in mixing Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid.

You can see prior experiments here:

Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Ascorbic Acid Completely Inhibits Microchip And Nanoantenna Development In Dental Anesthetics Articaine Epinephrine, Known To Contain Graphene

Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 200x

Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 400x

Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 2000x

Image: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. No Nano or microrobot activity, no microchips. No other self assembly nanotechnology seen. Day 6. Magnification 2000x

In this experiment, you see the drop of EDTA and Vitamin C mix with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 solution. The effect of precipitation is immediate. Magnification 200x

Video: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. This video was taken by me immediately after I dropped the EDTA and Vitamin C on the drop of Pfizer Bio NTech. The nano and microbots were already precipitated, showing immediate effectiveness of the antidote. Magnification 400x.

In the following video 1 drop of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 solution was placed adjacent a drop of Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Vitamin C. As I am moving the objective to the right, you can see the solution of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID shot and then more and more precipitation as the contact to EDTA/ Vitamin C is established.

Video: Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Ascorbic Acid. This video was taken by me immediately after I dropped the EDTA and Vitamin C adjacent the drop of Pfizer Bio NTech. You can see the nano and microrobot in the Pfizer Bio NTech Solution. As I am moving the objective towards the interface of Pfizer BioNTech solution and EDTA/ Vitamin C drop, you can see the precipitation and deactivation of all nanotechnology. Magnification 400x.

You can see in the video below that the same thing was achieved with Articaine/ Epinephrine, the dental anesthetic. It decimated all microrobots, all microchips and all structures that had formed.

Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Ascorbic Acid Completely Inhibits Microchip And Nanoantenna Development In Dental Anesthetics Articaine Epinephrine, Known To Contain Graphene

This is a video without the EDTA/ Vitamin C, with rapid self assembly of structures:

Video: Articaine Epinephrine active self assembly. Magnification 400x

These structures are extremely well organized microtechnology:

Video: Articaine Epinephrine self assembly microstructures. Magnification 400x

You can see how the microchips get assembled in this fashion as well:

Video: Articaine Epinephrine self assembly microchips. Magnification 400x

This video is after Articaine/ Epinephrine was mixed with EDTA/ Vitamin C. All structures and self assembly were obliterated.

Video: Articaine/ Epinephrine was mixed with EDTA/ Vitamin C.Magnification 2000x

Summary:

Further evidence that Calcium Disodium EDTA plus Vitmain C is extremely effective in abolishing the self assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 bioweapons and dental anesthetics.

Other similar studies and experiments I have performed are here:

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection 6 Days Left On Slide At Room Temperature - Comparison To COVID19 Unvaccinated Live Blood Affected by Shedding - Darkfield Microscopy

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Injection plus Tobacco Solution Day 6 - Darkfield Microscopy Shows Microchips and Self Assembly Nanotechnology Filaments

EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 35

Tobacco/ Nicotine Solution Day2 Shows Significant Inhibition Of Nano Antenna And Microchip Growth Of Pfizer's Enbrel

Tobacco Solution/ Nicotine Enhances Nano and Microrobot Activity When Mixed With Microelectronics In Pfizer's Enbrel But Interferes With Integrity Of Nano Antennas In Microchip Development

New Findings By La Quinta Columna - Microchips Disassemble With Tobacco Solution Plus Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Of Individuals Using Nicotine Alone - Other Detox Molecules Are Recommended