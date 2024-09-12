Playback speed
Share post
EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 35

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Sep 12, 2024
17
Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub

In this episode, I show the details of my Darkfield microscopy analysis of the Pfizer Bio N Tech Bioweapon vials. Then I show my experiments using tobacco solution, EDTA and Vitamin C. EDTA and Vitamin C clearly annihilate the nanotechnology.

Image: Pfizer Bio N Tech with swarming nano and microbots, construction zones and polymer filament

