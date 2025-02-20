1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation - Video Recording - please share

Watch on rumble

This great symposium brought critical information on the chemical analysis of filaments sprayed worldwide, showing that they are nanotechnological fibers that contain toxic, carcinogenic, flammable poisons and metals that are a danger to our health and represent not just weather warfare but direct biological weapons attack against the population worldwide.

We call for all governments to investigate this phenomenon, that is a danger to all humans and all biological life on earth and we show the legal path of exiting the United Nations ENMOD treaty that demands nations to use weather modification for peaceful purposes. Spraying toxic poisons that can kill people however, is not peaceful but an act of war.

We call for all people of this good earth on a grassroots level to share this video widely with lawmakers and civilians alike. Everyone is being affected by this warfare and if we want to survive on our planet - it has to stop now for we have already entered a planetary extinction event.

We call for Tribunals of Crimes Against Humanity to hold accountable those who gave orders for this murderous program that cannot hide any longer behind the fake denial of deep state operatives.

Let the DOGE team from Elon Musk investigate this massive crime against humanity perpetrated by our military industrial complex. Bring forth the answers of decades of poisoning our planet intentionally, while promoting the fake narrative of climate change. Its not climate change, it is military weather warfare - that is intentionally sickening and killing the population.