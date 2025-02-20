Playback speed
1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation - Video Recording - please share

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Feb 20, 2025
28
18
Transcript

Watch on rumble

This great symposium brought critical information on the chemical analysis of filaments sprayed worldwide, showing that they are nanotechnological fibers that contain toxic, carcinogenic, flammable poisons and metals that are a danger to our health and represent not just weather warfare but direct biological weapons attack against the population worldwide.

We call for all governments to investigate this phenomenon, that is a danger to all humans and all biological life on earth and we show the legal path of exiting the United Nations ENMOD treaty that demands nations to use weather modification for peaceful purposes. Spraying toxic poisons that can kill people however, is not peaceful but an act of war.

We call for all people of this good earth on a grassroots level to share this video widely with lawmakers and civilians alike. Everyone is being affected by this warfare and if we want to survive on our planet - it has to stop now for we have already entered a planetary extinction event.

We call for Tribunals of Crimes Against Humanity to hold accountable those who gave orders for this murderous program that cannot hide any longer behind the fake denial of deep state operatives.

Let the DOGE team from Elon Musk investigate this massive crime against humanity perpetrated by our military industrial complex. Bring forth the answers of decades of poisoning our planet intentionally, while promoting the fake narrative of climate change. Its not climate change, it is military weather warfare - that is intentionally sickening and killing the population.

Mission Accomplished: Military Report From 1996 "Weather As A Force Multiplier: Owning The Weather In 2025" - Is Spraying Poison In The Air For Military Advantage A Good Idea?

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
February 2, 2024
Mission Accomplished: Military Report From 1996 "Weather As A Force Multiplier: Owning The Weather In 2025" - Is Spraying Poison In The Air For Military Advantage A Good Idea?

There is so much evidence surrounding geoengineering operations. This was a research paper by the US Air Force written in 1996. It describes how geoengineering operations and dispersing nanoparticle …

Read full story

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
