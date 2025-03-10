Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
21
18

Space Fence & Mind Control – Conversation with Elana Freeland. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 52

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Mar 10, 2025
21
18
Share
Transcript

Watch on rumble

In this interview, we discuss the Geoengineered Space Fence around the earth. This is the militarized manipulation of the ionosphere and magnetosphere to change the natural Schuman Resonance that the natural human’s brainwaves are frequency specific and in tune to. Elana explains how geoengineering operations include weather engineering, chemical/ electromagnetic engineering, planetary and geophysical engineering, directed energy weapons, surveillance/ neural manipulation, nanotechnology, digital synbio, transhumanism, cloaking, obscuration, detection of exotic propulsion craft, plasma lifeforms.

Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons. She is the Author of several books. Her newest publication is “The Geoengineered Transhuman. “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, under and Ionized Sky and Geoengineered Transhumanism – How the Environment has been weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology.

Elana Freeland’s Highly Recommended New Book Is Out - It’s A Must Read!

The Geoengineered Transhuman

"Transhumanistic Warfare"Truth, Science And Spirit, Ep 8 - Conversation with Elana Freeland

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
February 23, 2024
"Transhumanistic Warfare"Truth, Science And Spirit, Ep 8 - Conversation with Elana Freeland

Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive …

Read full story

Geoengineered Transhumanism - Weaponized Environment, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology and Connection to C19 shots

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
January 10, 2023
Geoengineered Transhumanism - Weaponized Environment, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology and Connection to C19 shots

Here is the link to this important interview:

Read full story
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
Directed Energy Weapons In Smart Cities – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 51 – Conversation with Weapons Expert Mark Steele
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
A New Atomic Model Includes Consciousness – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 50 – Conversation with Quantum Biologist Dr. Keryn Johnson
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation - Video Recording - please share
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
DOGE, AI and Transhumanist Agenda – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 49 – Conversation with Karen Kingston
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Transhumanism Agenda of The European Union – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 48 – Conversation with Dr. Geanina Hagima
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Our Human Potential And The Power Of Our Mind
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Targeted Justice and Executive Orders – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 47 – Conversation with Ana Toledo, Esq. and Richard Lighthouse
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD