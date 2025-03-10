Space Fence & Mind Control – Conversation with Elana Freeland. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 52

Watch on rumble

In this interview, we discuss the Geoengineered Space Fence around the earth. This is the militarized manipulation of the ionosphere and magnetosphere to change the natural Schuman Resonance that the natural human’s brainwaves are frequency specific and in tune to. Elana explains how geoengineering operations include weather engineering, chemical/ electromagnetic engineering, planetary and geophysical engineering, directed energy weapons, surveillance/ neural manipulation, nanotechnology, digital synbio, transhumanism, cloaking, obscuration, detection of exotic propulsion craft, plasma lifeforms.

Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons. She is the Author of several books. Her newest publication is “The Geoengineered Transhuman. “Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, under and Ionized Sky and Geoengineered Transhumanism – How the Environment has been weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology.

The Geoengineered Transhuman