Transhumanism Agenda of The European Union – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 48 – Conversation with Dr. Geanina Hagima

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I speak with Dr Geanina Hagima from Romania. She presents research about the European Union Transhumanist Agenda and explains the Biodigital convergence happening now around the world. Dr. Hagima has exposed nanotechnology in the COVID19 bioweapons, other vaccines, has done rainwater analysis showing building blocks of nanotechnology. She is a gynecologist who has testified in the Romanian parliament regarding the COVID19 Crimes against Humanity and was sanctioned by the Medical College for it. Everything we have been warning about, has happened and is happening. Dr Hagima has been one of the few physician heroes around the world who did not ignore the threat of self assembly nanotechnology, but bravely exposed the technocratic transhumanist agenda.

Giardasil Vaccine Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima And HPV Vaccine Injury Review

WE FLY THE PLANE WHILE WE BUILD IT - TOXICOLOGY AND REGULATION IN NANOMEDICINE - By Dr. Geanina Hagima

"Vaccine" Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima In Romania: Comirnaty Omicron B4-5 Shows Micro bots, Quantum Dots And Hydrogel Filament Development

The Danger In The Air - Rainwater Analysis Research by Dr. Geanina Hagimă From Romania Shows Magnetic Nanoparticles And Filaments. Comparison To Clifford Carnicom's Rainwater Analysis

BREAKING NEWS: New Analysis Of C19 Bioweapons: No MRNA, But Toxic Metals and Silicone. Dental Anesthetics & Pneumovax Also Contain Silicone & Metals Used For Nanotech-Interview With Dr. Geanina Hagima

Here is the full presentation, that Dr Hagima wanted to provide for my substack subscribers - please see for yourself: