Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19
7

Transhumanism Agenda of The European Union – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 48 – Conversation with Dr. Geanina Hagima

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Feb 10, 2025
19
7
Share
Transcript

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I speak with Dr Geanina Hagima from Romania. She presents research about the European Union Transhumanist Agenda and explains the Biodigital convergence happening now around the world. Dr. Hagima has exposed nanotechnology in the COVID19 bioweapons, other vaccines, has done rainwater analysis showing building blocks of nanotechnology. She is a gynecologist who has testified in the Romanian parliament regarding the COVID19 Crimes against Humanity and was sanctioned by the Medical College for it. Everything we have been warning about, has happened and is happening. Dr Hagima has been one of the few physician heroes around the world who did not ignore the threat of self assembly nanotechnology, but bravely exposed the technocratic transhumanist agenda.

Giardasil Vaccine Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima And HPV Vaccine Injury Review

WE FLY THE PLANE WHILE WE BUILD IT - TOXICOLOGY AND REGULATION IN NANOMEDICINE - By Dr. Geanina Hagima

"Vaccine" Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima In Romania: Comirnaty Omicron B4-5 Shows Micro bots, Quantum Dots And Hydrogel Filament Development

The Danger In The Air - Rainwater Analysis Research by Dr. Geanina Hagimă From Romania Shows Magnetic Nanoparticles And Filaments. Comparison To Clifford Carnicom's Rainwater Analysis

BREAKING NEWS: New Analysis Of C19 Bioweapons: No MRNA, But Toxic Metals and Silicone. Dental Anesthetics & Pneumovax Also Contain Silicone & Metals Used For Nanotech-Interview With Dr. Geanina Hagima

Here is the full presentation, that Dr Hagima wanted to provide for my substack subscribers - please see for yourself:

Ana Mihalcea 24 01 2025
7MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
Our Human Potential And The Power Of Our Mind
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Targeted Justice and Executive Orders – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 47 – Conversation with Ana Toledo, Esq. and Richard Lighthouse
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
AI Cyber Satan and Technocracy – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 46 – Conversation with Illuminati Insider Leo Lyon Zagami
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Near Death Experiences And Expanding Human Consciousness – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 44 – Conversation with Engineer Luca Biotti
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Overcoming The Robotic Mind – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 43 – Conversation with Sir Julian Rose
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Self-Assembling Nanotechnology In Polio Vaccine – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 41 – Conversation with Dentist Dr. Zelada Ruck & Engineer…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Transhumanist Technocracy Continues – Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 40 – Conversation with Peter Koenig
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD