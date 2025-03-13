Playback speed
Share post
The BEAST of the LAND - Transhumanism & Synthetic Futures - Lazarus Initiative Symposium With Sacha Stone, Elana Freeland, Harald Kautz-Vella

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Mar 13, 2025
12
12
Transcript

Watch on Rumble

This was a fantastic discussion with Harald Kautz Vella, Elana Freeland, Sacha Stone and myself about the self assembly nanotechnology in human blood and the technocratic takeover of humanity. I am grateful to Sacha for making it available to the public.

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
