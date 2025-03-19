Playback speed
Iron Will Podcast - We Are All Infected: Transhuman Nanobots are in Your Blood

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Mar 19, 2025
Iron Will Podcast

After the release of the COVID vaccines, scientists around the world began reporting odd structures in the blood, detected via dark field microscopy, a method of examining live blood under a microscope.

Undertakers such as Richard Hirschman and John O’Looney reported long white clots in the blood vessels of cadavers, structures they had never seen prior to the vaccines.

Unfortunately, though, it is no longer just the blood of vaccinated that is affected. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has been performing dark field microscopy for years, and reporting her findings on Substack, and in her books, most recently her two volume work Transhuman.

Her research shows the same structures that were formerly only seen in the blood of the vaccinated are now also present in the unvaccinated. Heavy metals, moving nanobots and self-assembling nanostructures.

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
