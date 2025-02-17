Playback speed
DOGE, AI and Transhumanist Agenda – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 49 – Conversation with Karen Kingston

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Feb 17, 2025
24
17
Transcript

Watch on rumble

In this episode, Karen and I discuss the recent DOGE initiative and the concern the data breach of social security data by AI could pose. The Transhumanist Agenda is to harvest as much data about each individual to build the metaverse digital twin. Karen discusses recent biotechnology industry events in relation to this concerning biodigital convergence push. This information is crucial for all to understand as the technocratic takeover of humanity continues.

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years experience. Her clients have included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. As an analyst, she has worked both with start-ups, as well as corporate venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp. Ms. Kingston internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA and other engineered nanoparticle technology.

Karen’s scientific and med-legal analysis is being used by government officials and legal experts around the globe.

Previous episodes with Karen Kingston:

Biological Warfare– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34 – Conversation with Karen Kingston

Covid19 Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology. Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 3

C19 Bioweapons and Brain Computer Interface Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 10

