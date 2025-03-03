Directed Energy Weapons In Smart Cities – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 51 – Conversation with Weapons Expert Mark Steele

Watch on rumble

In this episode, Mark Steele explains his research on the traffic lights in London and his finding Directed Energy Laser Weapons. He explains, that Thales, a defense contractor that develops directed energy weapons partnered with Chinese company Huawei and Gemalto . This technology is now deployed in smart cities for the compartmentalized covert nano and electromagnetic neurostrike weapons. The more metals people have in their body the greater the capacity for tracking of individuals and the greater the ability to target the individual and even kill them.

Mark Steele has been an outspoken activist explaining to the world the dangers of 5 G, Directed Energy weapons, nanotechnology, and the use of metals for military purposes. He has created “Save Us Now” - which is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom. You can find his website at https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/.

Image of Directed Energy Laser Weapon At Traffic Light in London