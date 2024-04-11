AI Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology in Humanity: Conversation with Maria Crisler, BS, CLS, MBA/ HCM

Watch on Clouthub

AI Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in Humanity: Conversation with Maria Crisler, BS, CLS(NCA), MBA/HCM

In this fascinating episode, Maria Crisler shows her amazingly detailed images of self-assembly nanotechnology in human blood and stool samples. She features her images with 3D ECHO microscopy, giving extraordinary detail and depth to what we see in the blood. Her extensive research confirms everything I have been finding. She also shows her work to prove different agents, like lemon essential oil to dissolve the spheres. I have been using essential oil blends for my patients according to Dr Staninger’s protocol - Lemon, Grapefruit and Cinnamon, 2 drops in a veggie caps. It works the same as Thieves and does not burn so much.

Maria also shows stool samples and snake like skin that is expelled from people. You have to see it to believe it. Don’t miss this amazing episode.

Also, please watch my 2 recent summaries on microrobots and construction sites:

Maria Crisler, BS, CLS(NCA), MBA/HCM holds a B.S in Clinical Laboratory Science Pathology/Chemistry, and MBA/HCM Master of Business and Healthcare Administration. Chief Executive Officer/Chief Scientific Officer Abeytu’ Naturals, Casper Wy and previously was the Chief Executive Officer of a Medical Imaging Clinic. PATENT HOLDER “Compositions for Preventing and Treating Diabetes”, Best Anti-Aging/Well Aging Product Award Cosmetics & Toiletries Pharmaceutical watchdog agency NYC. PATENT HOLDER* “Anti-Microbial Compositions”