Share post
5

Biological Warfare– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34 – Conversation with Karen Kingston

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Aug 29, 2024
5
Transcript

In this episode, I discuss with Karen Kingston the recent findings by Dr. Young Mi Lee from South Korea showing millions of self-assembly nanoparticles as we have discussed in recent years. Karen explains how monkey pox and other biological weapons sequences were used to create the Covid injections. She discusses the shedding of polymers.

Karen Kingston is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years experience. Her clients have included Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, ThermoFisher Scientific, Allergan, Medtronic and other industry titans. As an analyst, she has worked both with start-ups, as well as corporate venture capital firms, including Johnson & Johnson Development Corp. Ms. Kingston internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by mRNA and other engineered nanoparticle technology.

Karen’s scientific and med-legal analysis is being used by government officials and legal experts around the globe.

Previous episodes with Karen:

Covid19 Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology. Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 3

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
Jan 18
Covid19 Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology. Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 3

This fabulous interview is now available on my Rumble Channel - make sure to subscribe to see updated video’s and interviews.

C19 Bioweapons and Brain Computer Interface Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 10

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
Mar 7
C19 Bioweapons and Brain Computer Interface Conversation With Karen Kingston. Truth, Science And Spirit Episode 10

Watch on Rumble:

Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea – AI Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology - Our Interview With Maria Zeee

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
June 3, 2023
Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea – AI Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology - Our Interview With Maria Zeee

Karen Kingston & Dr. Ana Mihalcea – AI Exterminating Humans Through Synthetic Biology

