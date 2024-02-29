Global Healing – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 9 – Conversation with Dr. Edward Group

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I am honored to speak with a very likeminded Doctor, a truly rare find – one who has married his spiritual journey with his scientific education. In this conversation, we discuss the alchemy of healing as it applies to the physical and spiritual war going on in the world. Do not miss this fascinating discussion about molecules of healing and infusing them with light frequency and sound.

“I truly believe my purpose on this planet is to clean our environment and assist in the rise of consciousness so we can all live in a future filled with light, love, health, and happiness. The philosophy I follow is full body cleansing, clean, organic food, water, air, exercise, and nutritional supplementation.”

Dr. Edward F. Group III, DC, NP

Dr. Group, DC is a healer and alternative health advocate, and an industry leader and innovator in the field of natural health who is dedicated to helping others. He is a registered doctor of chiropractic (DC), a naturopathic practitioner (NP), and proud alum of Harvard Business School and MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Group is the founder of Global Healing – a mission and vision he has shared through best-selling books and frequent media appearances. He aims to spread his message of positivity, hope, and wellness throughout the world. Global Healing website

This is the Methylene Blue we discussed with special photoactivation with Gold

Ultimate Methylene Blue

Support your gut microbiome

Global Healing Probiotics