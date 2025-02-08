Playback speed
Share post
Our Human Potential And The Power Of Our Mind

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Feb 08, 2025
110
36
Transcript

Dear all,

I wanted to share this contemplation with you about the nature of our reality. This explores the power of our spirit to find solutions and antidotes that materialistic and indoctrinated people cannot fathom, but that are within our reach. There is no subatomic particle that can resist the influence of the human mind. You can change its information structure and spin state with a thought.

There is no nanotechnology, and no chemical material that cannot be transmuted by us. We need to understand our spiritual nature and the power of our focus.

When the military discusses that the mind has no firewall, that is true. What they did not tell you is that neither do their enslavement, their plans, and their secretive reality. A spiritual warrior knows that anything can be viewed, any information accessed. You don’t need a hacker. You do not need to have AI read someone’s thoughts, you can just remote view them. There is nothing that is hidden from a trained mind.

The Technocratic Transhumanist are liars, they will never achieve immortality through fusion with AI. The deception of the convenience of technology to create superhumans will only lead to destruction and extinction. There is another way, through the power of our love and the manifestation of our unlimited mind that is in harmony with nature.

💙

Dr Ana

The stainless steel spoons I bent today.

