Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Targeted Justice and Executive Orders – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 47 – Conversation with Ana Toledo, Esq. and Richard Lighthouse

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Feb 03, 2025
7
Share
Transcript

Watch on rumble here

In this episode, I discuss with Ana Toledo, Esq and Richard Lighthouse from Targeted Justice the recent Executive Orders and how this affects the illegal FISA court and civilian surveillance and targeting program. We discuss the corruption of the intelligence agencies and the hopeful change for targeted individuals opened up through these executive orders.

This topic should be of interest for all human beings on this planet, as the targeting program has been the testing ground for the global world control grid. The directed energy weapon attacks on civilians, military personnel and government officials are rising everywhere.

In the interview we discuss the revelations regarding government corruptions by Kash Patel, and specifically the FISA court and its role in granting surveillance authorization of civilians.

If you have not read his book yet, it is a must for anyone to understand the extreme corruption and politicization of the justice system. We have seen this in all court cases against the COVID19 bioweapons. We can only hope that if individuals like Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbert and Mr Kennedy are confirmed, that this will change. In this interview Ana Toledo explains that there is reason for hope for Targeted Individuals.

This book is a must read to understand what we are up against:

To support Targeted Justice please donate to these sites:

Targeted Justice Newsletter
Latest info for Targeted Individuals & Havana Syndrome. Contains opinions of Targeted Justice.
By Targeted Justice, Inc.

and https://www.targetedjustice.com

Ana Toledo, J.D., M.S.
Advisory Board Member
Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ana is an attorney-at-law admitted to the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, United States District and Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. After obtaining her B.A. from Columbia College in New York City, she obtained a Juris Doctor from University of Puerto Rico Law School and a Master of Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.
Ana became a targeted individual over 20 years ago when pursuing her call to organize and represent environmental justice communities in Puerto Rico, representing thousands of clients in federal citizen suits and state complex and class action litigation.
Her current mission is that of fighting the targeting and torture of individuals.

Richard Lighthouse
Member - Board of Directors
Mr Lighthouse is a writer, a scientist, and has previously worked for NASA. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. www.RLighthouse.com
https://independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
AI Cyber Satan and Technocracy – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 46 – Conversation with Illuminati Insider Leo Lyon Zagami
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Near Death Experiences And Expanding Human Consciousness – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 44 – Conversation with Engineer Luca Biotti
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Overcoming The Robotic Mind – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 43 – Conversation with Sir Julian Rose
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Self-Assembling Nanotechnology In Polio Vaccine – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 41 – Conversation with Dentist Dr. Zelada Ruck & Engineer…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Transhumanist Technocracy Continues – Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 40 – Conversation with Peter Koenig
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Nanotechnology In Dental Anesthetics- Conversation With Dental Surgeon Dr Juliana Varao – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 38
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD