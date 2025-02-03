Targeted Justice and Executive Orders – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 47 – Conversation with Ana Toledo, Esq. and Richard Lighthouse

Watch on rumble here

In this episode, I discuss with Ana Toledo, Esq and Richard Lighthouse from Targeted Justice the recent Executive Orders and how this affects the illegal FISA court and civilian surveillance and targeting program. We discuss the corruption of the intelligence agencies and the hopeful change for targeted individuals opened up through these executive orders.

This topic should be of interest for all human beings on this planet, as the targeting program has been the testing ground for the global world control grid. The directed energy weapon attacks on civilians, military personnel and government officials are rising everywhere.

In the interview we discuss the revelations regarding government corruptions by Kash Patel, and specifically the FISA court and its role in granting surveillance authorization of civilians.

If you have not read his book yet, it is a must for anyone to understand the extreme corruption and politicization of the justice system. We have seen this in all court cases against the COVID19 bioweapons. We can only hope that if individuals like Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbert and Mr Kennedy are confirmed, that this will change. In this interview Ana Toledo explains that there is reason for hope for Targeted Individuals.

This book is a must read to understand what we are up against:

To support Targeted Justice please donate to these sites:

and https://www.targetedjustice.com

Ana Toledo, J.D., M.S.

Advisory Board Member

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ana is an attorney-at-law admitted to the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, United States District and Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. After obtaining her B.A. from Columbia College in New York City, she obtained a Juris Doctor from University of Puerto Rico Law School and a Master of Environmental Law from Vermont Law School.

Ana became a targeted individual over 20 years ago when pursuing her call to organize and represent environmental justice communities in Puerto Rico, representing thousands of clients in federal citizen suits and state complex and class action litigation.

Her current mission is that of fighting the targeting and torture of individuals.

Richard Lighthouse

Member - Board of Directors

Mr Lighthouse is a writer, a scientist, and has previously worked for NASA. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. www.RLighthouse.com

https://independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse