The Assault On Humanity - Dr. Bill Lionberger and Dr. Ana Mihalcea

The assault on Humanity Lions Den

In the Lions Den Clouthub 3pm PST

Dr Bill Lionberger and Dr Ana Mihalcea discuss the nanotechnology in the COVID bioweapons and the blood, the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and the silent progress of Transhumanism. I was invited by Dr Lionberger on his show and Clouthub will stream it to my channel too.

Here is information about Dr. Lionberger from Frontline Health Advocates, providing international Medical exemptions. In this service, he is doing phenomenal work to protect the health of children and adults. I am honored to have been invited and look forward to our further collaboration.

Here is more about Dr Lionberger:

Dr. William Lionberger, DC, DE, IDE, QME

He graduated from the prestigious Cleveland Chiropractic College Los Angeles, in 1981. He is a licensed Chiropractic physician in both California and Arizona. He holds additional certifications as a Disability Evaluator, Industrial Disability Examiner and was appointed as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (Q.M.E.) in the State of California by the department of Industrial Relations and the Industrial Medical Council.



He has been a contracted Peer Review doctor for the state of Hawaii approved by the department of commerce and consumer affairs and the insurance commissioner of the state of Hawaii. He has worked as a contracted peer review doctor in California. He has been a court approved forensic expert. He has served as a preceptor doctor and extended faculty member for Cleveland Chiropractic College Los Angeles. Presently he is the clinic director for a multi-disciplinary practice in Vista California. He is self-published in his field and developed software systems for forensic report writing for doctors.

He is one of the original Americas Front Line Doctors (AFLDS) that is “committed to maintaining the physician-patient relationship in the face of government encroachment”.



Dr. Lionberger also holds a Police Officers Certification approved by the Peace Officer Standards and training board in the state of Arizona and is an active duty police officer that graduated with honors for outstanding achievement from the Northern Arizona Training Academy (NARTA).



He is a General Instructor, Taser Instructor, Mount Certified, Rescue Tec Expert and Rescue Diver. He has been awarded the “Officer of the year” award by his department for professionalism, dedication to duty and efforts of community law enforcement.



As a lifelong adventure athlete he created the longest running extreme sports company in the US producing events up to 500 miles long in 9 western states and helped birth adventure sports in the US. He created the Sedona Marathon. Exploring and adventuring with family and friends is his passion. As a stage 4 cancer survivor he believes every day is the greatest gift to help those in need.