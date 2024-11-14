Transhumanist Technocracy Continues – Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 40 – Conversation with Peter Koenig

Watch on rumble

In this follow up interview Peter and we discuss the fact that despite a leadership change with the Trump Presidency the technocratic transhumanist agenda continues. He gives updates on the fact that the geopolitical situation is not what is seems and that there is more collaboration of world powers than meets the eye to continue digital money, digital enslavement and the rise of AI. We also discuss the spiritual warfare and the escape from this matrix through knowledge of self and our quantum holographic universe.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

