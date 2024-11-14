Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
14
14

Transhumanist Technocracy Continues – Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 40 – Conversation with Peter Koenig

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Nov 14, 2024
14
14
Share
Transcript

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub

In this follow up interview Peter and we discuss the fact that despite a leadership change with the Trump Presidency the technocratic transhumanist agenda continues. He gives updates on the fact that the geopolitical situation is not what is seems and that there is more collaboration of world powers than meets the eye to continue digital money, digital enslavement and the rise of AI. We also discuss the spiritual warfare and the escape from this matrix through knowledge of self and our quantum holographic universe.  

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

His articles can be found here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/peter-koenig 

Discussion about this podcast

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Nanotechnology In Dental Anesthetics- Conversation With Dental Surgeon Dr Juliana Varao – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 38
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Review of Nanotechnology Findings in COVID19 Injections – Conversation with Dr Ruth Espuny, PhD - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 37
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 36
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Biological Warfare– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34 – Conversation with Karen Kingston
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Breaking News: Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD