Share post
VAERS Coverup of COVID19 Bioweapon Mortality – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 31 – Conversation with Albert Benavides

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Aug 01, 2024
8
Transcript

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub 3 pm PST livestream

In this episode, I speak with VAERS expert Albert Benavides about the ongoing VAERS data fraud. He shows evidence of how the system is being scrubbed to cover up true injury and mortality rates. Albert’s current shocking estimates for global mortality are at 35 million dead. This is a Genocide unfolding.

Albert Benavides is a twenty-five-year Medical Billing Revenue Cycle Management Expert, former HMO Claims Auditor and medical billing company owner.  He now runs his own website vaersaware.com visualizing VAERS using corporate style interactive dashboards.  Sadly, after auditing VAERS for three years, my conclusion is CDC/FDA uses VAERS to run cover for big pharma. 

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
