7

Dangers of Biotechnology– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 32 – Conversation with Guy Hatchard, PhD

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Aug 08, 2024
Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub 3 pm PST livestream

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Guy Hatchard about the dangers of biotechnology, the shortcomings of the technocratic desire to create immortality without understanding the nature of consciousness. This is a very inspiring and educational conversation of scientists who do understand the spiritual meaning of life. This contrasts the destructive ideas of those who do not – bio-technologists who think everything in life is a hackable object. Transhumanist Technocracy by definition does not honor life, humanity or nature - but despises it. We work to explain complex knowledge so that people become aware of the threat of irreversibly modifying all of life.

Guy Hatchard PhD is a statistician and former senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. Guy's book 'Your DNA Diet' is available on Amazon.com. He writes the Hatchard Report. 

He also writes for GLOBE: Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
