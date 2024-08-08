Dangers of Biotechnology– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 32 – Conversation with Guy Hatchard, PhD

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Guy Hatchard about the dangers of biotechnology, the shortcomings of the technocratic desire to create immortality without understanding the nature of consciousness. This is a very inspiring and educational conversation of scientists who do understand the spiritual meaning of life. This contrasts the destructive ideas of those who do not – bio-technologists who think everything in life is a hackable object. Transhumanist Technocracy by definition does not honor life, humanity or nature - but despises it. We work to explain complex knowledge so that people become aware of the threat of irreversibly modifying all of life.

Guy Hatchard PhD is a statistician and former senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. Guy's book 'Your DNA Diet' is available on Amazon.com. He writes the Hatchard Report.

He also writes for GLOBE: Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation