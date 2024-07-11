Playback speed
Digital Money And Human Enslavement – Conversation with Peter Koenig. Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 28

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Jul 11, 2024
2
Transcript

Watch on rumble

Watch On Clouthub Live Streams 3pm PST

In this episode, I speak with Peter Koenig about digital money, QR coding humans through the PCR swabs – and how these QR codes were the platform for digital identity and human enslavement through digital money. You do not want to miss this important and shocking conversation.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a former World Bank staff and worked extensively around the world in the fields of environment and water resources. He writes regularly for Global Research, ICH, RT, Sputnik, and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance.

His articles can be found here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/peter-koenig 

Implosion: An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed

