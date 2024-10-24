Electron and Bright-field Microscopy Of Covid 19 vials and Live blood – Conversation With Dr. Hortenica Bremer – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 39

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub at 3 PM PST

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Bremer from Mexico. She has evaluated the COVID19 vials with Bright-field Microscopy and has done Electron Microscopy on live blood, showing astonishing images. She also has evaluated the live blood of babies and children, finding the same contamination. Her findings confirm what we have found around the world.

Dr. Hortenica Bremer Cantu is a Naturopathic Doctor in Mexico who has spent over 20 years investigating vaccines and treating vaccine injury. She has been doing microscopy analysis on live blood and has also used electron microscopy on the same.



