Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
37

Nanotechnology In Dental Anesthetics- Conversation With Dental Surgeon Dr Juliana Varao – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 38

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Oct 17, 2024
37
Share
Transcript

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub 3pm PST

In this episode, Dr Juliana Varao from Spain presents her in depth research of nanotechnology and nanorobotics in dental anesthetics. She reveals the shocking information that this technology has been used in dentistry for more than a decade.

She takes a deep dive into the nanotechnology literature and confirms my and others findings on micellar nanorobots and computers within the anesthetics.

She is actively working on treatment remedies to make dental procedures safer. We will continue our discussion about her brilliant treatment research in part 2 of the interview soon.

Dr Juliana Varao is a dental surgeon currently residing in Spain with specialization in neural therapy, laser dentistry, dental prosthetics and implants. She also has completed training in Biophysics, electroacupuncture, Ozone therapy and Radionics.

Discussion about this podcast

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
Review of Nanotechnology Findings in COVID19 Injections – Conversation with Dr Ruth Espuny, PhD - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 37
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 36
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
EDTA and Vitamin C - The COVID19 Nanotechnology Bioweapon Antidote – Microscopy Analysis of Pfizer BioNTech COVID 19 Injection - Truth…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Biological Warfare– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 34 – Conversation with Karen Kingston
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Breaking News: Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
The Assault On Humanity - Dr. Bill Lionberger and Dr. Ana Mihalcea
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Dangers of Biotechnology– Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 32 – Conversation with Guy Hatchard, PhD
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD