Nanotechnology In Dental Anesthetics- Conversation With Dental Surgeon Dr Juliana Varao – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 38

In this episode, Dr Juliana Varao from Spain presents her in depth research of nanotechnology and nanorobotics in dental anesthetics. She reveals the shocking information that this technology has been used in dentistry for more than a decade.

She takes a deep dive into the nanotechnology literature and confirms my and others findings on micellar nanorobots and computers within the anesthetics.

She is actively working on treatment remedies to make dental procedures safer. We will continue our discussion about her brilliant treatment research in part 2 of the interview soon.

Dr Juliana Varao is a dental surgeon currently residing in Spain with specialization in neural therapy, laser dentistry, dental prosthetics and implants. She also has completed training in Biophysics, electroacupuncture, Ozone therapy and Radionics.