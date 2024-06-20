National American Renaissance Movement - Meeting of the Minds. Truth, Science and Spirit: Episode 25

Watch On Clouthub

Watch on rumble

In this interview, my fellow board members from National ARM discuss the recent legal developments. Dr Sansone discusses his court case of the Writ of Mandamus to get the C19 bioweapons banned. Our fellow Advisory Board Member Professor Francis Boyle, who wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Anti terrorism Act for the United States, provided an affidavit declaring the C19 shots biological and weapons of mass destruction. Karen Kingston and I also provided an affidavit. We also discuss the recent statement by National ARM declaring the WEF, WHO and UN as terrorist organizations. We discuss our recent accomplishment of serving 25 US states with the Grand Jury Petition for Covid Crimes against Humanity. If you would like to support our efforts, please donate to Nationalarm.org.

David Meiswinkle, Esq. is a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, United States Army veteran, and retired police officer. During his police tenure he was a whistle blower, successfully addressing local municipal and police corruption. He served for three years as the President and Executive Director of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. Presently, he is a Board member and President of the National American Renaissance Movement.

Michael Diamond received his Law Degree from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey and a BA Degree in Political Science from Rutgers University in Newark. His trial work included being both an Assistant County Prosecutor and a Public Defender in New Jersey. In addition, he served as the Chief Environmental Enforcement Administrator at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. Dr. Sansone has a B.A. in psychology, a M.S. in clinical mental health counseling, and a PhD in psychology, with a transpersonal emphasis. He is the author of the Ban the Jabs resolution passed in many counties in the US. His substack is linked here: