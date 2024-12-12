Overcoming The Robotic Mind – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 43 – Conversation with Sir Julian Rose

Watch on Rumble

Watch on Clouthub at 3 pm PST

In this episode, I speak with international activist Julian Rose. He shares his experience of leading a successful initiative to ban GMO’s in Poland. His experience can serve as a model of activism needed in these perilous times. We discuss the anti-life technocratic transhumanist agenda and his book “Overcoming the Robotic Mind” – and how the understanding of the interconnections of all of life can help us create a better future.

Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, a writer, broadcaster and international activist. He is author of four books including the acclaimed title ‘Overcoming the Robotic Mind’.

Julian trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London (1969) and went on to become an actor and assistant director in an experimental theater company in New England, USA and later in Anterp, Belgium where he co-founded The Institute for Creative Development, a learning center that used the arts as the prime teaching medium.

In 1975, Julian took on the conversion to organic of the family farm in Oxfordshire, UK, which he inherited in 1965 on the premature death of his elder brother in a motor racing accident and father three years later. The farm became one of the first in England to adopt organic farming methods. Julian became a full time farmer and also an active promoter of organic farming values on TV, radio and at environmental conferences. He successfully led 'The Campaign to Save Raw Milk' after the UK government tried to ban it in 1989. In 2000, Julian became co-director of The International Coalition to Protect the Polish Countryside alongside Jadwiga Lopata in Poland. Together they succeeded in getting a national ban of GMO seeds and plants in Poland, the only country to have passed this ban.

Julian divides his time between England and Poland and devotes much of his creative energy to international activism and writing. www.julianrose.info