Review of Nanotechnology Findings in COVID19 Injections – Conversation with Dr Ruth Espuny, PhD - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 37

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Oct 03, 2024
In this episode, I speak with biologist Dr Ruth Espuny, who presents a compilation of self-assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 injections and human blood from different practitioners around the world and her own research team of medical technologists.

Dr Espuny received a PhD in Biology from the University of Barcelona. The Doctoral Thesis working with small RNAs (Snurps) to understand how their modifications intervened in the processes of decoding genetic information.

She is a Researcher of evolutionary processes. Studies carried out online through Bircham University. Conscious Evolution Program (PEC) taught by Paloma Cabadas. Collaborator with Dr. Ana Rogelia Monsalve to publicize her research work through cell regenerators that are food and that work at the level of cellular memory. She is also a Practitioner and teacher of Martial Arts for kids, youth and adults. ITKA School, Master Gianfranco Pace (Sicily).

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
