Worldwide Class Action Lawsuit -Conversation with Todd Callender, Esq-Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 27

Watch on rumble

Watch On Clouthub Live Streams 3pm PST

Happy 4th of July! On this Independence Day warriors discuss the good fight.

In this episode, I speak with attorney Todd Callender, Esq. He explains the polymerization from self-assembly nanotechnology in the Covid 19 bioweapons, the upcoming worldwide Class Action Lawsuit for which I will be an expert witness. Todd and his research team have come independently to the same conclusions as I and we explain our views of this technological AI takeover of humanity and our fight for freedom from it.

We discuss the transhumanist technology that is transforming humanity into a new species – homo borgensis – the modified human that is owned by the patent holder. However, despite all the darkness, there is hope. We discuss the goodness of humanity, the hope of divine intervention and the grace of God.

Todd Callender, Esq – Lawyer (Disabled Rights Advocates) worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context.

He was the first lawyer in the US to sue the US Department of Defense, HHS and FDA in relation to the mandates and as such, he acquired 400,000 military clients (plaintiffs) with scores of them and others that have provided ample whistleblower evidence.

Todd knows from the DMED Database that in 10 months of 2021 all cause morbidity and mortality has increased by 11.000% between 18-40 years of age only for military personal. Callender: “This is Genocide”.

He is the owner of Clouthub, a freedom of speech platform on which I stream my show, and I highly recommend.