Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
What Is Happening To Our Water? Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea - Polymer Microplastics Are In…
Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea I have been discussing the consequences of nano contamination via nano and…
Mar 26
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
111
Governor DeSantis and AG Moody Have Been Served
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody were served the Writ of Mandamus on March 18, 2024. Mind Matters and Everything Else…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
•
Mar 25
My Interview on South African Jerm Warfare Podcast on Transhumanism and Self-assembling Nanotechnology
Here is the link to the site. Transhumanism and Self Assembly Nanotechnology I recently spoke with South African podcaster Jerm on Transhumanism and…
Mar 25
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
87
Addressing the Threat of Synthetic Biology to the Human Brain
In our mission to protect the human brain, Dr. Ana Mihalcea and I address the vast and undisclosed use of nanoparticles in synthetic biology…
Published on The Kingston Report
•
Mar 22
National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Washington State and Nevada Governors and Attorney Generals
Read the Writ of Mandamus filed in Florida Supreme Court, Seeks to Compel DeSantis to Prohibit Distribution of C19 Nanoparticle Injections As a board…
Published on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
•
Mar 21
The Great Awakening – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 12 – Conversation with Sacha Stone
To watch on rumble: To watch on Clouthub: In this episode, I discuss with Sacha Stone his views of the Great Awakening. We discuss spiritual awakening…
Mar 21
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
1:05:53
81
New England Journal Of Medicine Microplastics Article Shows Higher Risk Of Heart Attacks, Stroke And Death
The New England Journal Of Medicine, published this article, that was reprinted in Nature. Microplastics and Nanoplastics in Atheromas and…
Mar 20
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
116
Silicone, Aluminum, Titanium, Hydrogels, Morgellons and C19 Bioweapon Contents - Building Blocks For A New Life Form?
My recent conversation regarding Zeolite ( made of Silicone, Aluminum and Oxygen) and its use in advanced nanotechnology has sparked some interesting…
Mar 16
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
174
Global Covid Justice - Conversation With Interest Of Justice. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 11
Watch on Rumble Watch on Clouthub Dr Ana Mihalcea interviews the Interest of Justice Team – to explain the series of lawsuits of international…
Mar 14
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
48:42
90
The Comedy And Tragedy Of Bigotry - Critically Thinking With 5 Docs Commentary On My Research
The Five Docs Monthly Update - February 2024 I thought I have seen it all. But not quite. One of my patients just sent me this video of prominent…
Mar 14
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
228
C19 Unvaccinated Turned Magnetic From Shedding - Correlation With Darkfield Microscopy Live Blood Analysis
Image: C19 unvaccinated blood with many construction sites and clot formation seen This is an interesting case report of a C19 unvaccinated healthcare…
Mar 12
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
179
Our Interview On Diamond & Silk: Dr. Joseph Sansone, Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihalcea Discuss The Florida Supreme Court Filing Of Writ Of…
Writ of Mandamus Diamond and Silk I am honored to have joined Dr Joseph Sansone and Karen Kingston for our discussion with Silk of Dr Sansone’s filing…
Mar 12
•
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
77
